Get ready to swoon over Miles Theodore Stephens. John Legend shared a new photo of Miles on Instagram on Tuesday, and it's another cute one. It's no secret Legend and Chrissy Teigen have an adorable family. Not to mention, their son, Miles, and daughter, Luna, look exactly like their mom and dad. Basically, this is one good-looking family, especially when they're living their best lives on vacation.

Right now, Legend, Teigen, Miles, and Luna are enjoying an Italian trip together. Specifically, they're in Portofino, which is on the Italian Riviera coastline. Sounds amazing, right? Well, Miles thinks so too, as proven in his dad's July 2 photo. While chilling on a boat, Miles wore a huge smile and raised his hands in the air like he just didn't care. Clearly, he's celebrating being in such a beautiful location that also serves as the ultimate Instagram vacation backdrop. Legend captioned the sweet image, "My happy boy in Portofino."

Both Teigen and Legend have been sharing photos and videos from their carefree trip. As you can see below, Teigen recently shared several videos with Luna on a boat. How cute are they? Their trip is the perfect way to spend the long holiday weekend. Whenever Teigen and Legend travel, there's no doubt they make great memories as a family and even more so now that both Luna and Miles are getting older.

Italy is a special place for Legend and Teigen, because that's where they got married in 2013. Specifically, the two said "I do" in Lake Como, Italy. Legend's music video for "All of Me" was also shot in Lake Como, which they revisited in July 2016 with Luna. They've traveled multiple times to Italy, so the country appears to be a favorite destination for the family. Like Teigen tweeted in July 2017,

"In Lake Como! Home of my wedding, the 'all of me' video, my favorite cacio e pepe and my entire heart. Love it here."

In July 2017, Teigen also shared a selfie with Legend and explained exactly why Lake Como means the world to them. She captioned her Instagram,

"Back to where it all began — Lake Como, Italy — first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are."

It's unclear if Teigen and Legend are heading back to Lake Como during or after their Portofino trip. If they do, here's hoping The Voice coach and the Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author share their visit on social media. Miles hasn't experienced Lake Como yet, so there's always a chance his parents will want to introduce him to the place that holds so much meaning to them. Let's keep those fingers crossed that Lake Como is on their itinerary.