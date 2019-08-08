It looks like Kylie Jenner's former BFF has caught the acting bug. On Thursday, in a since-deleted tweet Jordyn Woods wrote she'd like to be on Euphoria, after a fan suggested the idea. Bustle reached out to Woods' reps regarding the reasoning for the tweet's deletion, but did not hear back by the time of publication. The model and social media influencer recently made her acting debut in a July guest appearance on Season 2 of Freeform's grown-ish. And while her acting career is still in the early stages, it shouldn't be too surprising that Woods would love to appear on HBO's hit show given that she's tweeted in the past that she's a fan. It's also can't hurt that Euphoria is one of the buzziest shows of the summer — what young actor doesn't want to nab a guest spot right now?

The talk of a Woods-Euphoria collaboration began when Twitter user @SIFRINA wrote, "ya'll imagine jordyn woods as rues friend in Euphoria next season." The model responded, "I'd love to be in that." This isn't the first time that the Zendaya-led teen drama has been on Woods' radar. She tweeted on July 30, "I’m late to watching Eurphoria [sic] but I just started and yallll I feel so proud of the whole cast. This show is wild. @Zendaya happy to see you breaking out of your shell."

Euphoria's realistic depiction of teen life — which includes intimate stories about addiction, mental health, and body image — earned the show a passionate fanbase and rave reviews. Season 1 recently ended, but the show was renewed for Season 2 before the finale aired. It's no wonder since each episode drew in an average of 5.5 million viewers, per HBO.

It's unclear if Woods' love for Euphoria will translate into a guest appearance in Season 2, but either way, the young star appears to be committed to growing her acting resume. On May 29, she announced her grown-ish episode with an excited post on Instagram. The 21-year-old shared an image from her episode, and wrote: "I’ve been waiting to share this with you guys but I am SO excited to guest star on this season of #grownish it returns June 5th on @freeform This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer."

During a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Woods' grown-ish co-star Trevor Jackson hinted that Woods could return for a future episode. "She plays an actual character. She's very cool. I think it is her first time onscreen ever and she did a great job for her first time and I think she definitely — if she wanted to continue, she could," he told ET.

With her grown-ish guest appearance under her belt, Woods is reportedly already working on her next project. Earlier this month, she shared an image from the set of BET's pilot Sacrifice on Instagram. It's unclear how big of a role she'll be playing in the potential series, but she did share, "I’ve been working in New Orleans for the past week on a new project! can’t wait to see the show come together."

Euphoria Season 2 is still a long ways off, but whether or not Woods lands a guest appearance, it seems her acting career is just getting started.