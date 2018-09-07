Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin surprised the world in July with the news of their engagement. However, considering the amount of sweet relationship moments Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have had throughout the years, their "whirlwind" engagement is really anything but. Seriously, these two have had cute moments together dating back as far as 2009, proving that they've been that adorable for nearly a decade now.

As previously mentioned, it was reported by multiple sources including TMZ that Bieber had proposed to Baldwin in July during a vacation in the Bahamas. This news came only a few short weeks after it was reported that the young couple had reconnected, according to E! News. Prior to their most recent reunion, the pair has had a longstanding history together. Seeing as though they have such a history together, they have, of course, had more than a few adorable moments whether it was their first meeting back in 2009 or a romantic Anguilla vacay together in 2015.

Since Baldwin and Bieber are engaged now, it is fun to look back on some of their sweetest moments together. So, here are the very sweetest moments between the two young stars (and the future husband and wife).

1 A Kismet First Meeting Skifbull Channel on YouTube Years before they would strike up a romantic relationship, Baldwin and Bieber met in an incredibly adorable way. According to a resurfaced video, the couple met in 2009 after being introduced by the model's father, Stephen Baldwin. So, their relationship goes way back.

2 Some Very Telling Comments Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images During an interview with GQ in February 2016, Bieber had some interesting things to say about his then-girlfriend Baldwin, especially in light of the couple's engagement. He told the publication, "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged… I just don’t want to hurt her." Not only was he right on the money here, but he also showed that he takes his relationship with Baldwin super seriously.

3 Getting Insta Official justinbieber on Instagram Bieber and Baldwin wouldn't make their relationship official until January 2016. But, when they did, they did so in a major way, as evidenced above. They made things Instagram official when the "Baby" singer posted a photo of the pair sharing a kiss. The post was notable, of course, because it was the first time fans got a glimpse into the romantic side of their relationship.

4 A Romantic (& Silly) Vacay The couple got to show of their sillier side in a video posted by Bieber. In the brief clip, he gives Baldwin a "wet willy." While the first grader within him definitely approved of the move, it was fun to see the two just joking around with one another.

5 Baldwin's Engagement Tweet Of course, some of the pair's sweetest moments came after it was reported that they were engaged. On July 9, the day following TMZ's report, Baldwin took to Twitter to confirm the news herself. She wrote, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" If that's not one of the sweetest things you'll read all day, I don't know what is.

6 Bieber's Celebratory Insta justinbieber on Instagram Similarly, Bieber also had the kindest words to say about his fiancée, writing on Instagram, "listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" He also posted a photo of the two in a sweet embrace that's sure to make everyone realize they're totally couple goals.