Just minutes after her future husband shared a lengthy Instagram post, Hailey Baldwin confirmed her engagement to Justin Bieber with a tweet of her own. The model expressed her gratitude for having Bieber in her life, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

Bieber and Baldwin's engagement news broke over the weekend, thanks to a report from TMZ. According to the outlet, Bieber proposed to Baldwin while the two of them were on vacation in the Bahamas. Apparently, the "Sorry" singer popped the question at a resort restaurant, in front of several onlookers.

Although Baldwin and Bieber have been linked together in the past, the news that the pop star had proposed came as a surprise to some fans. The two of them started dating about a month ago, though they've been connected off and on for years before that. In fact, Bieber and Baldwin were reportedly together as early as 2014. (And before rumors that they were dating even started, Baldwin and Bieber actually met in 2009.) So while the engagement may seem quick, it sounds like the two of them have been in each others' lives for years.

In his Instagram post on Monday, Bieber shared a sweet photo of himself with Baldwin, calling the model "the love of my life." He wrote in the Instagram caption,

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!"

Bieber went on to list some of the attributes he loves about his fiancée, writing that their time together will be their "best season of life yet." He wrote,

"You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!"

The couple's families seem to be on board with the engagement news, too. Bieber's dad, Jeremy Bieber, shared an Instagram post on Sunday that many fans thought was a reference to the engagement. "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!," Jeremy wrote, tagging his son in the caption.

If that weren't enough of a clue, Jeremy Bieber also sent a short tweet on Sunday, writing simply, "the proudest." Of course, plenty of fans interpreted that as meaning he was proud of his son on his new life journey.

Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, also sent a cryptic tweet on Saturday, writing, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, also confirmed the couple's engagement with a tweet of his own. The tweet appears to have been deleted, but it included Bieber and Baldwin's initials, along with a message about God "moving in the hearts" of his daughter and her fiancé.