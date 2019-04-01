Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren't going to let the haters get the best of them during their relaxing getaway. As posted on Instagram, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's new yacht photo shows that the couple had a low-key and incredibly chill trip recently. Or, as Drop the Mic host wrote, "the Biebers" had a fun day together, without a care in the world for any of those pesky social media trolls.

Bieber and Baldwin embraced nothing but chill vibes during the past weekend, as the model's Instagram post showcases. On March 31, she posted a photo posing with her husband on a boat in what is surely one of the sweetest snaps of the married couple yet. Considering how much they've had to deal with when it comes to any of those haters online, it's nice that the couple was able to step away from the social media-related stress for a little bit.

Of course, the trolls couldn't help but come out of the woodworks to try and put a damper on the couple's fun. Baldwin even addressed some of the hate that she receives in a (since-deleted) post on her Instagram Story. She wrote to her followers, including those of the trolling persuasion, that there's a "weird" faction of people who follow her but continue to send her negative messages. On Sunday night, she wrote:

"why do people comment something rude on your pic but yet they follow you...? So you wanna be rude and nasty but still see everything I do? Weird."

It's certainly an interesting quandary that she brings up, and it's one that any of those lurking haters needs to take note of.

This isn't the first time that Baldwin has directed a message towards any of the haters. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in late March, in which she detailed her ROXY Sister collection with bestie Kelia Munoz, the Drop the Mic host opened up about receiving negative and intrusive social media attention. She told the publication:

“I’m like, you actually don’t know me. You don’t know him. You don’t know her, you don’t know these people for real. What’s really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I’m just like, ‘This is just so dumb. It’s so dumb.’"

Baldwin's significant other has also addressed the trolls with his own passionate message. On March 25, Bieber posted a photo of his wife. But, one Instagram user still had something negative to say, as they brought up the "Sorry" singer's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and wrote statements such as "You are NOT in love with Hailey!"

He responded to their comment with a rather mature note, as he addressed his past with Gomez before heading into a strong defense of his wife. Bieber wrote, in part:

"I've seen multiple people say things like this and I will never respond again to a message like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE WHAts good for me!!"

It's so unfortunate that Bieber and Baldwin have to deal with these haters time and time again. But, at the very least, it's nice to see that the couple can move past any of the troll-related drama and focus on nothing but positive vibes instead.