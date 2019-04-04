Recently, Justin Bieber has been all about sharing his struggles with his own mental health, and now, he's opening up about the next step in his journey. In a post from his Instagram Story on Wednesday night, Bieber shared a selfie from his therapy session, not only showing that he is getting help, but also spreading a message that it's so important to take care of your mental health, too.

In the selfie, Bieber is sitting in a room that looks to be a therapist's office, with a lamp behind him, as he raises his eyebrows at the camera. He didn't share too many details about his appointment, but what he did share could mean a lot to any of his fans or followers who might be struggling, too.

"Therapy session," he captioned the photo. "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions."

It might be 2019, but there's definitely still a stigma around mental health — and getting help when you're struggling with it. That's why it's so important that Bieber is being so open about the fact that he's seeing a therapist, because it is cool to have a healthy mind and emotions and to ask for help to get there.

justinbieber/Instagram Story

Recently, Bieber has been especially forthcoming about his own mental health, and he's been honest with fans about what it means for his career and his future. In early March, Bieber took to Instagram to share that he was "struggling," asking fans for their support. He wrote:

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.."

Then, a couple of weeks later, Bieber shared another update, opening up about what his mental health journey meant for his music. On March 25, he shared an Instagram post with a long caption, explaining that although he knew that fans wanted new music from him, he didn't want to release an album and go on tour until he felt ready to give them music and performances that were the quality they deserved, and that's something he didn't feel up to delivering just yet.

He wrote:

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that."

Good for Bieber for not only being so open about his mental health struggles, but also for showing the part where he seeks help. The more people like him normalize the idea that getting help and talking about mental health issues is OK, the faster we can get rid of the stigma around it, and then, everybody wins.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.