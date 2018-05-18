With so few members of the OG cast of Grey’s Anatomy left on the show (it’s just Alex Karev and Meredith Grey from the interns, and Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey from the higher-ups), it was very concerning that, during the Season 14 finale, Jo got into her top-choice fellowship program at Mass Gen (that’s in Boston). I’m happy for Jo embarking on a new step in her career and everything, but if Jo goes to Boston, does that mean that Alex, her husband, will go to Boston? That would leave Meredith Grey as the only original intern left! Luckily, Alex actor Justin Chambers' Grey's Anatomy contract sheds light into what’s going on for Alex Karev in Grey's Anatomy Season 15.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Grey’s Anatomy was (easily) picked up by ABC for Season 15, tying ER with the record of the longest-running medical drama on television. Seeing as Grey’s Anatomy is still a pretty big hit and the viewers are still watching, my bet is that it will get a Season 16 (and 17 and 18 and 19…), breaking ER’s long-held record. According to a press release from ABC, Justin Chambers and Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo, are both contracted to return to Season 15 of Grey’s. The others who will stay at Grey Sloan are Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey (duh), Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca. The gang’s all here!

Meredith offered Jo a very, very good attending job in the Season 14 finale, but it wasn’t necessarily to get her to stay at Grey Sloan. And Jo doesn’t even want the job! Meredith loves Jo, but she needs Alex, and if Jo leaves, Alex might, too, and then Meredith will lose another person she loves after already having that happen in a car accident, a plane crash, and Switzerland.

But Meredith should fear not — Jo can totally go to Boston, but Alex has to find a job there first. Jo and Alex love each other, but they’re independent enough a couple that Alex can stay at Grey Sloan while Jo is in Boston at Mass Gen, and they can make it work. Meredith and Derek tried to do this when Derek got a job working in Washington, D.C. It didn’t work out as well for them, mostly because Derek agreed to let Meredith put her career first but then he took a job working for the President. Meredith is the sun, people.

That’s just one option. Alternatively, Jo could accept the fellowship in Boston, Alex could go with her, and the crew could go back and forth to visit! Some of the characters have history in Boston — Maggie was born there because Ellis Grey fled Seattle for Boston in order to give birth to her. Meredith lived with her mother there during that time. Plus, who doesn’t want to learn about all that Revolutionary War history? Grey’s Anatomy’s storylines aren’t exactly believable, so they’re going to do whatever they can in order to make this bicoastal love affair (whether between Jo and Alex or Meredith and Alex) work.

You have to hand it to Chambers — he got a good gig on a big-time television show, and he’s stuck with it for a long time. Whether he loves playing Alex Karev or just likes that he has a steady paycheck and schedule (he and his wife have five children, so maybe it’s both), Chambers is obviously still enthused to play one of television’s most complex characters. It’s wonderful that we’ll get him for at least one more season of Grey’s Anatomy — however that shapes up.