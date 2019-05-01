When Kim Kardashian first announced her plan to be a lawyer, she got a lot of feedback. Plenty of people applauded her for branching out. Some didn't take her seriously, while others claimed she was solely relying on privilege to get ahead. But what do the people who know Kardashian best think? Well, Kanye West fully supports Kardashian's law aspirations, based on this new video.

The couple discussed her law studies in a clip from an upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode. Normally, it seems like the reality star has her busy schedule under control, but in this conversation with her husband, she confessed, "I don't know what to do. How am I going to have another kid? How am I gonna study? How am I gonna read? How am I going to do this all?"

She went on to admit, "I just had a 14-hour day. It's a lot, lot, lot of work. I don't know if I want to take time away from the kids and from you." That's when West came through to suggest a rational approach. He began, "I think you can get in control of your schedule. You've just got to sit back and analyze like, what are your distractions?" Then he told his wife,

"Once you manage your time, you will be able to manage your time to be able to give attention to me, attention to the kids, and attention to law, that you're passionate about."

That does make sense. Ultimately, it comes down to prioritizing responsibilities. And, thankfully, they have a giant family, with plenty of people who might be willing to lend a hand when needed.

Plus, she has already put in so much work. Why would she give up now? West explained that Kardashian really does have a unique opportunity: the privilege to study law without a college degree and with guidance from top-notch lawyers. West said,

"You know what's fire about that and why we're so blessed? To be able to get the mentors. That means the universe really wants us to have them. It's beautiful. It's like your dad."

Of course, he was referring to the fact that her late father Robert Kardashian was a very successful lawyer. In her on-camera interview from that episode, Kardashian shared,

"The fact that he is supporting me in this journey knowing that for the next four years it would take time away from him and our kids means a lot to me and gives me the confidence that I really need."

West isn't the only one who believes in her. In the April issue of Vogue, Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner reacted to her decision to study law. She told the magazine, "When you find something that you’re that passionate about, it’s not difficult; you don’t have to think about it—it just happens." Especially for Kim K. She's always branching out and surprising both her fans and critics.

In that same article, her sister Kourtney Kardashian explained she would be a good lawyer "because she seems to have all the answers or something." She also compared their relationships with their mother as an example. The oldest Kardashian sibling remarked, "Khloé [Kardashian] and I can be a little argumentative with my mom. In contrast, "Kim knows what she needs to say so that my mother can hear it and she can get her point across."

Not only does that analogy make sense, but it's not the only thing the reality TV star has going for her. She does have some experience. She was instrumental in Alice Johnson's release from prison after meeting with President Donald Trump.

Just like everything Kardashian does, there are going to be both supporters and critics. Still, when it comes down to the people who know her best, they fully believe that she's capable of taking on this challenge and succeeding.