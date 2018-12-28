The Kardashian-Jenner family has come to be known for their lavish gifts to one another, so Kim Kardashian's holiday gift from her husband shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Kanye West reportedly gave Kardashian a condo for Christmas, and according to TMZ, the Miami property cost him a whopping $14 million.

As TMZ reported, the condo is in a pretty exclusive building, although at that price, that's not exactly shocking. It features four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. But the main draws are the building's pool and the fact that it's right on the beach. According to the publication, Kardashian's new building neighbors will include "hedge fund gazillionaires and ridiculously rich land developers."

The beach house is definitely more exciting than what the "Fade" rapper gave Kardashian last year, too. In 2017, West gave his wife stocks — a pretty practical gift, considering how much they're worth, but not exactly something that's as fun to show off on Instagram.

To be fair, though, West did make the gift's boxing appealing — he packaged up a Mickey toy, Adidas socks, and Amazon and Netflix gift cards to show Kardashian that he'd bought her stocks in each of the companies. But still, a fancy beach house is a bit more picturesque.

Kardashian also shared on Ashley Graham's podcast in October that West gave her a $1 million check for Mother's Day this year. It wasn't because he didn't want to buy a gift, though — there's actually a sweet backstory, too. Apparently, a fashion brand that's known for copying Yeezy's styles offered her $1 million to do a sponsored Instagram post. West gave the reality star the check to show his appreciation for her declining the offer.

Meanwhile, it's not clear what she gave her husband for Christmas this year. But as Kardashian shared on her app earlier this month, she might have chosen to focus on practical gifts, W noted. She apparently shared gift ideas that included a luxury chess set and even AirPods. Of course, that doesn't mean she necessarily gave those gifts to West, or that they'd be the only gifts she gave him. But his buying a condo does set a pretty high bar.

Still, the condo is hardly the Kardashian-Jenner family's first foray into elaborate gift-giving. Kylie Jenner got a Ferrari as a push present after giving birth to Stormi earlier this year. And this year, Kris Jenner got a Goyard suitcase bearing the words "Rich As F*ck."

Compared to the family matriarch's luggage — which is reportedly worth $15,000, according to the Huffington Post — West's gift seems downright practical. After all, he and Kardashian can take their family on vacations there — the kids would probably love the pool and the beach access. That's a gift that keeps on giving, considering all the memories they'll make at the new property.

Whatever Kardashian gave her husband this year, it looks like they had a great Christmas together. Kardashian shared photos dancing at their Christmas party, and it was a very special occasion for the couple. John Legend sang at the elaborate party, which means they got to dance to "All of Me," their wedding song. And that's a Christmas memory that money can't buy.