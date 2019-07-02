Regardless of where your political allegiances lie, it must be pretty ... let's say, challenging, to be related (even if only by marriage) to Donald Trump right now. He's undoubtedly a controversial figure, to put it mildly, but Karlie Kloss' comments about having the Trumps as in-laws were perfectly diplomatic. At the same time, though, what she recently told British Vogue about her husband's brother's famous father-in-law was also refreshingly honest, too.

So, just to clarify, Kloss had a second wedding with Josh Kushner toward the end of June. Josh's brother, Jared, has been married to Ivanka Trump — President Trump's eldest daughter — since 2009. Both Kloss and her husband haven't exactly tried to hide their liberal political leanings over the last several years, which makes for quite a fascinating familial paradox.

While Kloss and Kushner got together long-before the most recent election, the model has remained relatively tight-lipped about her association with the Trumps — until now. During an interview with British Vogue for the outlet's August issue, she finally decided to open up about what her life has been like since she became, by proxy, a member of America's first family. Kloss revealed,

"It’s been hard. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

That's a pretty fair statement, considering her circumstances. This isn't the first time she's discussed how her and her husband's politics align, though. During an interview with Vogue in October 2018, Kloss similarly admitted,

"Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for. We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back."

Now, could she *really* go there if she wanted to? Sure. She certainly has a large enough platform to get her message across. But can you imagine how uncomfortable that would make family gatherings? It's probably somewhat uncomfortable already as-is, seeing as how it's no secret that her husband definitely didn't vote for Trump in the 2016 election, and Kloss posted #ImWithHer (à la Hillary Clinton) on Instagram during that time.

"At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass — forget what the public says, forget social media," she said in her 2018 interview with Vogue. "I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications." Good for her, as she should.

Kloss' relation to the Trump family is interesting, for sure. She's interesting for so many other reasons than that, though. She's made conscious decisions to shape her life and her career in a certain way — none of which have had anything to do with her in-laws' politics. Perhaps she'll tell us how she really feels one day, but for now, maybe we should all just let her live.