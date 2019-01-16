Selene has done it again. Add Kate Beckinsale’s response to an Instagram comment about her companion at a recent basketball game to the running list of legendary Kate Beckinsale Instagram moments. On Sunday, the Underworld actor attended a Lakers game with someone she’s been photographed with a number of times. When she shared a photo from the day on IG, one commenter asked, “Is the boy next to you your son or why do you hang around with him?” As outlets such as Entertainment Tonight and the Daily Mail pointed out, Beckinsale had just the reply. And said reply was nothing short of a slam dunk.

“He is my son yes,” she responded. “I kept him in the cellar for 29 years but now I feel I should take him out on jaunts.” This is quite obviously a joke that does not require explanation, but for good measure, no, that man in the photo is not her son. And no, she does not have a secret son who’s been in a cellar for 29 years. She has one daughter and zero sons. The man in the photo is Stephen Simbari, Beckinsale’s pal who is also reportedly her assistant. And as Beckinsale noted on Instagram a year ago, their relationship is a platonic one.

Beckinsale’s Instagram prowess is nothing new. A few days before 2018 came to an end, for example, she posted,

“So apparently there are two meanings of the word “perineum”, one being the area of the body between the genitals and anus,and the other,the period of time between Christmas and New Year’s Day. I thought I had been clear we were celebrating the second but Michael turned up in an impenetrable onesie just in case he was ambushed by an excitable relative.”

Good. Yes. Wonderful. Speaking of wonderful, how about the IG caption she authored after she attended the opening of the Palisades Village shopping mall in Pacific Palisades:

“Thank you @rickcaruso for a lovely evening celebrating the opening of the @palisadesvillage mall. Aside from everything else it’s so exciting that we now have bathroom options outside of that one in Gelson’s or turning up at my daughter’s old grade school screaming ‘I have an alum’”

Or what about that one time all the way back in 2017 when she wrote, "There's a special rush when your gynaecologist casually drops that she owns two pet chinchillas." Oh, and may we not forget that response to the rumors about Beckinsale and Pete Davidson that popped up. Days after Beckinsale and Davidson were reportedly spotted together at a Golden Globes afterparty, the former shared a throwback photo of her mother. When someone commented “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson” on said photo, Beckinsale responded, “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

And so the list of brilliant Beckinsale IG moments goes. If you did not know that Beckinsale rules at Instagram, now you do. Hey, better late than never. Feel free to think of it as a hot Seren-tip-ity.