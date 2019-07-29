Kate Middleton’s $15 Earrings Sold Out Again — But Here’s How To Know When They’re Back

Kate Middleton has a 12-carat sapphire on her finger. She wear diamond tiaras to dinner parties, but despite having the jewelry world at her fingertips, the Duchess of Cambridge isn't too fancy for an affordable find. Kate Middleton's $15 earrings are one of the Duchess' most affordable pieces, and the floral drop earrings came back in stock just recently.

According to Marie Claire, Middleton first wore the Polly Petal Drop Earrings from Acessorize London on July 1 at her Back to Nature garden event. The garden was originally designed by Middleton for the Chelsea Flower Show, but after the show's end because part of one of her patronages, the Royal Horticultural Society. What else do you wear while showing off your garden than petal-themed earrings? Enter Middleton's $15 find.

The earrings nearly immediately sold out the first time the Duchess of Cambridge wore them back at the beginning of July. Over the weekend of July 27, the same pair came back in stock. Can you still snag these ultra-pretty drop earrings? Unfortunately, just like last time, the Polly Petal Drop Earrings sold out. If you love the look, though, don't lose hope. There's a way you can know exactly when Middleton's earrings are back.

If you head over the Accessorize London online store, you'll see that the earrings are indeed, sold out. However there's hope for you accessory lovers. Where the add to cart button should be, there's a new option to be e-mailed when the piece comes back in stock. Given that these earrings have already sold out twice since Middleton wore them less than a month ago, you definitely want to be one of the first to know when they're back.

If you just can't wait to snag a Kate Middleton look of your own, you do have another option. At the Back to Nature event, the Duchess of Sussex wore another affordable item that you can snag.

While walking through her garden, Middleton wore a soft green printed dress with flutter sleeves and her Castañer wedges. Middleton's shoes have been a staple for the Duchess this summer, and she's worn them more than three times just this season alone. You can get a super similar pair that her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is also a fan of.

Middleton's exact suede style wedges are no longer available from Castañer, but that doesn't mean you can't rock the style. The brand's Carina Canvas Wedge Espadrilles are nearly identical. The only difference? The straps are canvas and not suede. Plus, the Carina are actually the exact shoe Middleton's sister-in-law Meghan Markle wore while in Australia. Could there be some shoe sharing in the royal family? Perhaps.

If you can't wait to cop Kate Middleton's style and don't want to twiddle your thumbs until the earrings come back in stock, there's always her Castañer wedges. However, if you're loving the earrings, you can head over to the Accessorize London website, and be the first to know when they're back. Given their sell-out rate, it's probably a good call.