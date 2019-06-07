One year after Kate Spade's passing at the age of 55, those who were closest to her are keeping her memory alive. As E! News reported, Kate Spade's husband Andy Spade shared a tribute to his late wife on Instagram that is sure to leave you more than a little emotional.

On June 6, Andy honored his wife by posting a tribute that he and the couple's daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, made. In his post, he detailed that he and his daughter planted a tree in the the area outside of their new California home in honor of Kate. The tree, which is decked out in Christmas lights, is likely a nod to the fashion designer's Dec. 24 birthday, as E! News noted. He began his caption,

"Dear Katy, this tree is for you. Bea and are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year."

Andy went on to note "all of the wonderful gifts" that Kate shared with him and many others. He wrote,

"For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure. For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit."

His caption ended with a statement full of so much love for his late partner,

"I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all you have given me and so many others. May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us everyday. Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth. Love, Andy"

Andy wasn't the only member of his family one who honored the late fashion icon recently. Rachel Brosnahan (Kate's niece) and David Spade (Andy's brother and Kate's brother-in-law) both posted tributes to the handbag designer on the first anniversary of her passing. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star posted a throwback photo of her aunt, and captioned it with the short and sweet message, "Missing Katy B today."

As for Kate's brother-in-law, the former Saturday Night Live star posted a photo of himself and the designer, captioning it with a simple, yet touching heart emoji.

These recent tributes come almost exactly a year after the Associated Press reported that Kate died by suicide on June 5, 2018. At the time, her family released a statement which read:

"We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time."

While she's clearly missed by those who loved her dearly, based on all of these beautiful tributes, you can rest assured that Kate's memory will live on in everyone's hearts.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.