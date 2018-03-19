The Taylor Swift/Katy Perry feud that's plagued pop culture since 2013 can't seem to end. After a recent American Idol comment from Perry, that many have deemed "shady," the drama's started right back up again. But, can it... not? The Katy Perry and Taylor Swift feud needs to end because, at this point, the whole thing's just too exhausting.

The "shade" in question came during the March 18 episode of the American Idol reboot. During an audition, one hopeful told the judging panel that he was "sorry" to say it in front of Perry but his favorite musician was Swift. The "Roar" singer replied, "Oh, you don't have to be sorry." He then replied, "I love Taylor Swift," and she responded, "I love her, as a songwriter, as well."

Of course, since it involves Perry and Swift, Twitter was all over this interaction. A lot of people were convinced that this minor comment was shade and were living for it. Others weren't entirely sure that it should be deemed shade just yet. And others, including major fans of each singer, were just done with the feud altogether, no matter whether this was some kind of shade situation or not.

Honestly, they're right. This beef between the two singers does need to die already. And the people who need to hear that fact the most? Perry and Swift themselves. All of this talk about whether a comment or music video was shady or not is, indeed, exhausting. Yet, there wouldn't be any need to decipher any comment if the two singers let their feud die out.

Instead, the they've consistently kept things going with their original back-up dancer related drama, years after the fact. To make things worse, all of this has played out on the internet (via social media, videos, and statements), so that fans get even more invested into the feud narrative.

In case you forgot about how this drama started, you're in for a treat. Perry and Swift's feud got off to a super random (and unintentionally hilarious?) start. As previously mentioned, it seems like it started over an issue involving backup dancers. In 2013, it was rumored that dancers who were on Swift's tour left to work with Perry, according to OK! Magazine. This rumor, along with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's interview with Rolling Stone in 2014, helped put things officially into overdrive. Swift told the magazine, in regards to another female singer who she didn't name:

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

The "Hot N Cold" singer didn't respond directly to the quote, but did tweet the following only a day after Swift's Rolling Stone interview was published:

The situation was all kinds of messy. More recently, years later, it seems like there isn't an end in sight to all of this back and forth. Perry appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to get her Carpool Karaoke on. During the interview, she revealed more details about the feud, subsequently fanning the fires that the drama originally started. She clarified the backup dancer situation, and gave some new insight into how it all started,

"It’s about backing dancers. It’s so crazy! OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, 'Yeah of course! I’m not on a record cycle! Get the work! She’s great!...But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.'"

Host James Corden later asked her if she would ever be able to put the feud to rest if Swift told her something like "The beef is off the grill" to which Perry responded, "100 percent."

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

A couple of months after her mature Carpool Karaoke comments, the singer released a music video for "Swish Swish" that many, again, deemed to be some shade thrown at her enemy. So, yeah, this was still happening as of August 2017.

Based on Perry's comments on The Late Late Show, it seems like the feud could easily come to an end anytime soon if the pair just agreed to end it. Seeing as though they haven't — as it definitely would have been major news if the years-long Perry/Swift feud came to an end — it's unlikely that fans looking for shade will stop anytime soon, whether it be on American Idol, in a music video, or anywhere else.