No one can say that this celebrity proposal didn't bring fireworks. On Friday, May 31, Katy Perry discussed Orlando Bloom's proposal during an appearance on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, revealing new details about the special moment. The singer was on the U.K. based show to discuss her new single "Never Really Over," but took some time at the end of the interview to discuss the couple's dramatic engagement. Perry seemed more than happy to talk about the elaborate proposal, and it's clear how meaningful Bloom managed to make the romantic evening.

Kemp brought up Bloom's big proposal, citing the prior report that the actor popped the question on a helicopter. Perry said:

"It was Valentine's Day and I had to work that day. I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta. So I get there and, I mean, he's like clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, ‘Ah sh*t, something is going down!"

The star went on to reveal new, adorable details about the occasion. Turns out, after inviting Perry up on the helicopter and meeting the singer's loved ones, Bloom had a floral surprise. "We landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen," she said. "It's like when Kanye does that for Kim, you're like, 'Oh my God!'"

The host seemed impressed by the details of Bloom's elaborate proposal. Perry didn't share any further details, but it's clear these two are super in love. The singer made it clear that there were plenty more positive things to say about her new fiancé. "Anyways, it's great. He's great. I love him very much," she said. "I could go on and on."

The radio appearance was not the first time the American Idol judge has discussed the proposal. Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in February, as per People, and announced the news to fans on social media. Perry posted a picture showing off the engagement ring on Instagram, captioning the photo, "full bloom." Bloom shared the engagement selfie on his own Instagram as well, writing, "Lifetimes."

In late February, Perry discussed the proposal during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to USA Today. "We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to go and see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter," she told the host. Later, after Bloom popped the question, the star was surprised with the party with all her friends and family.

Bloom and Perry were first linked in January of 2016, when the two were spotted chatting at a Golden Globes after-party, as per Billboard. The two confirmed their relationship in May of 2016, when Perry posted a photo of herself on vacation with Bloom on Instagram. The picture showed the two stars in France, and was captioned "we cannes't." In the years since, the couple has continued to share sweet relationship updates on social media. In December of 2018, Perry shared a picture posing with Bloom near a waterfall, which was captioned, "end of the rainbow kind of love."

This couple clearly have a memorable engagement story, and these new details about the moment show just how much thought Bloom put into the special night.