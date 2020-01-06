One contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has a slightly unfair advantage. Chris Harrison revealed in his introduction of the contestants that Kelley already met Peter before The Bachelor started filming. But since viewers didn't have the luxury of getting acquainted with the 27-year-old lawyer from Chicago ahead of the premiere like Peter did, the next best way to get to know her is through Kelley's Instagram. Sadly, you can scroll all you like but there are no selfies with Peter the Pilot from their meeting last year. But there are tons of other things to glean from her social media profile.

While it's pretty unoriginal to say you like to travel (and quite a convenient thing to say if you're courting a pilot), Kelley's social media proves she really means it. In Kelley's Bachelor profile, she says she has traveled to 26 counties and her Instagram provides receipts of that claim. In fact, many of her 120-ish posts are focused on her world travels. But before launching into all the places she has journeyed to, it's important to note how her Instagram also highlights a couple of facts that set Kelley up perfectly for some Bachelor drama ... in case meeting Peter before all of the other women wasn't enough for you.

Even before she was a member of Bachelor Nation, she participated in the popular activity of attending Stagecoach. Because she was there with non-reality TV star pals, she managed to miss all the Blake drama that was so thoroughly documented on Bachelor in Paradise. But as Kelley called going to Stagecoach in 2019 the "start of an annual tradition," she could end up there again as part of the Bachelor Nation inner circle in 2020.

She also has a connection to Alabama; like Peter's ex Hannah Brown, since she attended the University of Alabama. So don't be too alarmed if she breaks out into a "Roll tide" cry since she even used it as a hashtag back in her undergrad days.

Besides these factors, her Instagram shows that this attorney mostly focuses on family, friends, and vacation. Here are some of the international spots she has hit over the years.

Lake Como, Italy

Kelley enjoyed an Italian summer with friends in 2019. She also visited Lake Como in July 2016, so she's pretty much a regular John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at this point.

Saint-Tropez, France

Her 2019 summer travels also included the beach town of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera where she caught beautiful sunsets with friends.

Hong Kong

Kelley took a trip to Asia in March 2019 that began in Beijing, China, and ended in Hong Kong. It also led to her friends wondering in the comments of her posts if she'd ever return home to Illinois.

Hạ Long Bay, Vietnam

During her Asian trip, she kayaked in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hạ Long Bay in Vietnam.

Downtown Core, Singapore

Kelley got to experience the high life of Crazy Rich Asians in the infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands, which was featured at the end of the 2018 movie.

Bali, Indonesia

Her travels in Asia in March also included Bali where she rafted and took yoga.

Chon Buri, Thailand

She also spent some quality time with elephants in the province of Chon Buri and got massages in Bangkok.

Cuernavaca, Mexico

Kelley stayed on the continent of North America in 2018 for a friend's wedding in Mexico. She also took a trip to Mexico City that visit.

Amman, Jordan

In October 2017, she posted photos from a trip to Jordan. But she this wasn't a one-time visit since her Bachelor bio stated, "Her most recent relationship was an international long-distance affair where she was traveling to Jordan once or twice a month." But she ended things when since she didn't want to move to the Middle East.

Mykonos, Greece

September 2017 saw Kelley going to Mykonos. She's familiar with Greece since she went to Santorini in 2015 and also in 2014.

Cruise Living

In 2012, Kelley did a semester at sea where she was able to go canyoning in Dominica; watch polo in Buenos Aires, Argentina; dive with great white sharks in Cape Town, South Africa; visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France; eat Belgium waffles Antwerp, Belgium; and drink Guinness in Dublin, Ireland.

While she has been known to travel by boat, her best bet for racking up more stamps in her passport would be to get married to a pilot. As for Peter, he told People he needed someone who had an "excitement for adventure and exploring ... to hopefully have a lifetime of doing that together" due to his career. So Kelley's documented adventurous spirit might just be what Peter the pilot is looking for when The Bachelor premieres.