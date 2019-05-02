For the second year in a row, Kelly Clarkson's Billboard Music Awards performance included a dazzling medley of the year's biggest hits. Similar to her amazing kick-off to last year's show, Clarkson opened the 2019 Billboard Awards by putting her own spin on a number of big singles, including covers of Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey's "In The Middle," Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," Cardi B's "I Like It," Calvin Harris and Dua Lips's "One Kiss," and Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," among many, many others. She was at one point interrupted by former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, who posed as a security guard, telling her she's sitting in a seat reserved for Florida Georgia Line. Clarkson also looked to former American Idol judge Paula Abdul to back her up, and though she didn't, she breezed by anyway — because, um, she's Kelly Clarkson. It was an epic moment all around and, needless to say, Twitter was totally living for it. She should just make this a BBMAs tradition at this point, right?

1. "Love Lies"

This fan was totally excited about Clarkson singing Normani and Khalid's hit "Love Lies" during the medley.

2. Amazing Vocals

Another commenter pointed out how great Clarkson's vocals sounded throughout the opening sequence.

3. She did THAT!

Another Twitter user pointed out how Clarkson has managed to do an excellent job two times in a row.

4. On Repeat

This fan was so enamored by Clarkson's opening act that they watched it twice.

5. The. Best. Ever.

Calling Clarkson the "best host ever," this viewer made it clear that they were totally here for Clarkson's amazing opening.

6. Iconic

One person used #iconic to describe Clarkson's ability to cover the songs of so many artists in the audience.

7. Halftime Show

The segment was so good to one fan that they're holding out hope for a second performance from the singer tonight.

8. Moment of Proof

The opening was so good that this fan thinks Clarkson has the ability to sing anything and everything she wants.

9. "High Hopes"

Meanwhile, this fan was amazed that Clarkson sung Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes."

10. Trending Topic

This follower happily shared Clarkson's Twitter trending status, revealing that she's totally "killin" her second hosting job with the BBMs.

11. Play It Again

Another Clarkson fan is begging people to shared the who skit and medley so that they can watch it all over again.

Clarkson's 2019 opening BBMAs performance was a great follow-up to last year's performance. Her 2018 medley, which also won over the hearts of fans on Twitter, included Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE," Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes," Shawn Mendes' "Nothing Holding Me Back," and Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." And this year, she seems like more of a pro than ever, bringing a great energy to the stage and totally setting the tone for the night.

With that said, Clarkson's been an amazing host, nailing her duties from start to finish and if her opening bit from this year serves as any indication, there's no doubt she'll be back to do it again in the very near future.