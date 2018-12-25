After all the drama with last year's Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card, it didn't seem like the famous family would bother with a card this year. However, they blessed everyone's timelines when they shared one on Dec. 24, even though Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner were missing. That same day, Kendall Jenner shared her own versions of the family Christmas card with her face edited in.

Kim Kardashian West explained Kendall's absence from the Christmas card in an Instagram caption on Dec. 24. The reality TV star revealed, "The day of this card last minute [we] realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!" They do have a very big family. The fact that they only have three immediate family members missing from the photo is actually pretty impressive.

Not only that, but the shoot wasn't even planned. On December 13, Kim told her Twitter followers, "Ok I have all of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! What do I do????" At this point, the fans know that Kim did end up convincing them to do the shoot.

On Christmas Eve, Kim tweeted, "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us."

After Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, all posted the photo, Kendall shared it herself on Twitter with a pretty funny caption. She wrote, "HA well this is awkward."

That wasn't the only post Kendall shared about the holiday card. She shared a few editing suggestions with her fans via Instagam Story. In one edition of the card, a zoomed in head shot of Kendall overlooks her sisters, nieces, and nephews. Sure, that isn't the most seamless photo editing, but she is definitely noticed in this version of the picture.

In a second photo that the she shared, Kendall added in a photo of herself dressed in a white top to match the rest of her family members. Avid Kardashian/Jenner fans might even recognize her pose from the family's 2017 Christmas card. Why didn't they just photoshop Kendall in before they posted it? That is what they did last year, after all. Why not just do the same thing two years in a row?

Kendall really made her presence known in the third Christmas card photo that she shared. Instead of just adding her face to the existing card, she replaced every single person's face with her own. Point made.

There are just so many busy schedules to "Keep Up With" within this family. Aside from that, they shot the card last minute, so it makes sense that the supermodel was just too booked up to participate. Nevertheless, it's nice to see that she at least has a great sense of humor about her absence from the card and that there won't be any Christmas card drama during the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.