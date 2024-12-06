Kendall Jenner is known for wearing many hats: supermodel, reality TV star, tequila entrepreneur, and, as of November 2022, pioneer of the no-pants revolution. Her first shocking pantless ensemble un-pantsed nearly the entire fashion industry. Just look at some of the year’s biggest style moments: all missing bottoms. In the two years since, Jenner has seemingly ditched traditional outfits. Her latest ’fit, for example? Noticeably missing a few key pieces.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, Jenner took to Instagram to share new photos from a shoot with Calzedonia. The 818 Tequila founder has been a longtime face of the brand, regularly baring skin in swimsuits and hosiery campaigns. Nothing, however, tops her daring new ensemble — if you can even call it that.

Kendall’s No Pants, No Top Look

In the photos, the Kardashians star donned stockings covered in black polka dots and sparkly circular details, a dazzling style perfect for the holiday season. Like trending sheer tights, hers was also utterly diaphanous. She wore them with black slingbacks and pulled black high-waist underwear over them. So far, so normal. After all, for most people, the tights-undies combo is a baseline layer especially during cooler months.

Calzedonia

Jenner, however, isn’t like most people. Instead of styling the pairing with actual clothes, she didn’t. Instead, she decided to ditch pants and a top. She didn’t forget jewelry though — she wore chunky hoop earrings to finish off her style. No detail was left unturned either; she even matched her nails to her lingerie like a pro.

Calzedonia

Her stylist, Dani Michelle, who put the hosiery front and center, waxed poetic about the leg accessory. “Tights are my favorite accessory for fall. I always feel like they elevate any outfit and polish the leg,” she said in a press statement, adding they “aren’t going anyway anytime soon.” While Jenner’s exact pair, which retails for $20, is available in select stores, it’s sold out online.

Calzedonia

Her Other Saucy Calzedonia Campaigns

As a longtime Calzedonia model, she’s rocked some saucy campaigns with the brand. Thankfully, she also drops them regularly. In October, for example, the supermodel flaunted booty in a thong bodysuit to highlight her dotted stockings.

She went the no-pants route in another look wearing sheer tights and black underwear. Unlike her latest photo, however, she actually wore a top — a turtleneck sweater in a vivid cherry red.

Calzedonia

During warmer months, she plays up her barely there looks in itty-bitty swimsuits. In June, she fronted several campaigns for the label in various string bikini styles, including a wine-colored set blanketed in rhinestones.

A barely there dressing icon.