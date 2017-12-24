Was Kendall Jenner Photoshopped Into The Kardashian Christmas Card? Twitter Is Curious About The New Photo

On Sunday, Dec. 24, the Day 24 edition of 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card arrived — and it's already got the internet talking. Fans have been wondering about Kylie Jenner's absence in the cards and well as if Kendall Jenner was photoshopped into the Kardashian Christmas card this year. Bustle reached out to a rep for the Kardashian family who represents Kendall and Kim, but has not yet received a response. However, Twitter, at least, certainly seems to think Photoshop is at work here. But why would Kendall be photoshopped in? Also, if she is photoshopped into the family holiday card, why would it be so obvious? The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card is a big deal for the whole family. The idea that they'd crop her into the photo at the last second doesn't make any sense.

Kim Kardashian has been releasing Karashian family Christmas card photos all month and Day 24 has been notable for two reasons. Fans are asking where Kylie Jenner has been, as she hasn't been featured in any of the photos, and if Kendall was photoshopped into Day 24. Whether Kendall was photoshopped into the Kardashian Christmas card or the framing just makes it look that way, Twitter has a lot to say about it. As ever, Twitter's insights are pithy, witty, and searching for answers. So, buckle in, because Day 24 of the Kardashian Christmas Card this year is the subject of much talk on Twitter this Christmas Eve.

Here's what Twitter has to say about the great Christmas Eve Kendall Jenner photoshop conspiracy of 2017 .

DAY 24- CHRISTMAS EVE — (@kimkardashian) #

First, Kim Kardashian posted Day 24 of the 2017 Kardashian Holiday Card on Twitter. Then, Twitter let the good times roll.

1. That Shadow

Why has Kendall been photoshopped into this loooool that shadow is horrific https://t.co/vogr39vdcu — (@dapensadler) #

Dianne was not pulling any punches. Dianne gets points for being direct.

2. One Fan Had This Genius Subtle Burn

U can barely tell kendall is photoshopped in! https://t.co/rJbWGGzhwZ — (@wakiiim) #

"You can barely tell" is definitely the new "Bless your heart" for 2018.

3. 'This Looks Like A Gap Ad'

No Kylie, Kendall looks photoshopped in and this looks like a GAP ad https://t.co/IyL2NvXe0o — (@stewardesschick) #

No question. This fan plays to win.

4. Some Solid Detective Work

The reason the rest of them aren't looking at Kylie holding her baby: - Kim's 2 busy serving - Saint and Dream don't know how to work their eyes yet - Khlo to busy thinking bout ha own foetus - when they took mason's picture the baby was on the floor - Kendall's photoshopped in — (@notagainben) #

Check out this detective work, complete with visual aid. This writer truly said it all.

5. Just Questions

@_safiyaaaax @meimmack Did they Photoshop Kendall in? — (@__ayannaah) #

Right? Right?

6. A Polite Examination

Is it me or does Kendall look photoshopped in the pic? 🧐 https://t.co/Bvn67BbX2e — (@kay_are_es) #

Chivalry isn't dead after all. It's just really quiet, and in hiding, and buried deep in a Twitter search and an monocle emoji.

7. 'Is It Me, Or....?'

is it just me or was kendall photoshopped into this family picture https://t.co/875eBts1FA — (@hannahlace) #

No. No, it is decidedly not just you.

8. Demanding Answers

I'm so confused. Is Kendall photoshopped? Where's Kylie? Y'all disowned Rob but not his baby? Why is Dream there? Khloe's bump should be showing? https://t.co/ulkn9M9wOs — (@courtnibreann) #

Literally nothing gets past a Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan. Honestly, Kris Jenner should know better.

9. Seriously, Kendall Photoshop Truthers Should Band Together To Form The Ultimate Detective Agency

Lmfao Kendall is so badly photoshopped into this. Also what did they do with Reign, where'd he go? I'm assuming Kylie's pregnant belly will be day 25 https://t.co/VFc1TrfsLT — (@m54431) #

Justice for Reign Disick! Or maybe Kylie will be holding him, in an attempt to disguise her rumored expectant belly?

10. 'Are We Just Gonna Ignore....?'

so we're gonna ignore how poorly Kendall was photoshopped into this? https://t.co/YvehdcqDzT — (@nikkiknowsitall) #

Absolutely not. Like anyone on the internet would be able to let this one slide! Nikki really does know it all. But can she explain how this atrocity came to pass?

11. The Truth Is Out There

kendall is 100% photoshopped into this and kylie isn't even in it.. what is the Truth https://t.co/gbxQ34P3UG — (@alexguilllen) #

Kylie's conspicuous absence matters more to this fan than Kendall being the victim of an elementary cut-and-paste situation.

12. Fans Are Literally Obsessed With Kylie & Rob Not Being There, Too

Where's Kylie and Rob?! And why does Kendall look like she's been photoshopped in?! https://t.co/ttbE7au1j9 — (@pariejoshi) #

Don't cry for Kendall, though. She's a super famous model, right? She'll be okay.

13. Not Impressed

@KimKardashian Whoever photoshopped Kendall in did a terrible job — (@professordad91) #

Short, sweet, and to-the-point: "Whoever photoshopped Kendall in did a terrible job." Well, yeah. That is true. Unless she isn't photoshopped in, and it was all the lightening.

Fans may never find out the truth about the Kendall photoshop conspiracy of 2017. And honestly, it may be for the best. Perhaps 2018 will be better for Kendall. Or at least, she'll find better lighting for the next Kardashian Christmas card.