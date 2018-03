It seems the Kardashian-Jenner clan plans their every move carefully, whether it's posting a well-composed selfie or keeping a pregnancy under wraps. The top model of the family must not have gotten that memo when she got ink in a secret spot, however, because Kendall Jenner's "meow" lip tattoo wasn't exactly given careful consideration.

For many, getting a tattoo is a major decision. Although there are no rules that say body art has to be deeply meaningful, it only makes sense that one would put considerable thought into permanently decorating their skin. If you have a YOLO kind of mindset like Kendall Jenner, however, you don't necessarily have to plan out your ink, let alone make the decision with a clear head.

Recently appearing on The Ellen Show, Jenner blamed her inconspicuous lip tattoo on the alcohol. Yes, the "meow" stamped on the inside of Jenner's mouth was a product of Jenner's innermost drunken thoughts. Diving into the blurry deets behind the tat, Ellen DeGeneres questioned the KUWTK star about all of her minimalist body art.

As it turns out, Jenner really isn't one to get too deep in her thoughts when choosing a tat, and that's totally fine.

“It was literally the first thing that came to my mind,” Jenner explained on why she chose the cat call for her lip tat. “I don’t know, just my drunk thoughts.”

Even though the talkshow host mentioned she was running out of time for the segment, she just had to press the model for more answers. The people have a right to know how Jenner's mind works under the influence, after all.

According to Jenner, the tat, inked by JonBoy Tattoo back in September 2016, didn't hurt much, despite what DeGeneres thought. She mentioned the pain was more tolerable than her finger tats, given that it's on a body part that is meaty rather than bony.

The pair went on to discuss Jenner's other micro tats. She has a pair of white hearts — one broken heart on her left finger and a full heart on her right — and a white dot tattoo.

Jenner has previously stated the tiny hearts symbolize her two personas, her angel and devil sides. The dot, however, was seemingly given about as much thought as her "meow" tattoo.

"I just wanted to know what it felt like," Jenner replied to Degeneres when questioned about the barely visible dot. "All my friends have 'em. I just wanted to know what it feels like."

Jenner's carefree approach to tattoos doesn't seem to fall in line with her sisters' take on the matter. A couple of Kylie Jenner's tattoos seem to have been thought out in advance. Take her matching butterfly tattoo with Travis Scott to celebrate their newborn together or her "Mary Jo" ink spelling her grandmother's name in her grandfather's handwriting, for example.

Then there's big sister Kim K's anti-tattoo approach. Her famous "you don't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley" advice explains why Kim Kardashian doesn't have tattoos. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, seems to live in the moment, getting whatever comes to mind inked onto her body.

Although it doesn't necessarily make for the most though-provoking work, Kendall Jenner's tattoos only make the model human. There are plenty of ink lovers that can probably relate to getting work done on a fun, but blurry night. Sh-t happens!

Jenner doesn't seem to have any regrets, though, and that's what really matters. As long as she keeps her tats, they'll always be a good conversation starter. If revealing how you stumbled into a tattoo parlor and randomly got "meow" drawn onto your lip doesn't break the ice, nothing will.