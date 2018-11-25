The Kardashian-Jenner family is shutting down feud rumors once again. On Sunday, Nov. 25, Khloé Kardashian addressed Kendall Jenner booing Tristan Thompson in a series of tweets, and her explanation makes a lot of sense. On Friday, Kendall was reportedly spotted booing Thompson while sitting court-side to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The moment caught fan's attention, and many assumed there was a beef between Kendall and Thompson.

However, Khloé wasn't bothered by the moment, and she even shared the video of her little sister booing during Thompson's free throw on Twitter. She wrote:

"Look at my baby heckler. I'm dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidn'tWork".

Fans were confused by the exchange, since the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians recently showed the family dealing with the aftermath of Thompson's infidelity scandal. Twitter user @shaunad2 wrote: "I'm confused by @khloekardashian's tweets. One minute she’s calling TT out, then she's defending being in his life, then she's laughing at her sisters heckling him. I just wanna know where we stand Koko so I know how to feel." Khloé cleared the air, writing:

"What he did was f*cked up and disgusting. What you're watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help. My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she's going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused?"

According to Khloé's tweets, Kendall was booing to show support for Ben Simmons, who plays for the 76ers. Kendall and Simmons were first linked romantically in June, but reportedly broke things off when Simmons returned to Philadelphia, according to ELLE. Kendall's appearance at the game suggests the two may have reconciled, which Khloé seems to confirm in her tweet. She also noted that the events that fans are watching now on KUWTK took place months ago, and that her relationship with Thompson has grown and changed since then.

The incident was not the only recent time Good American founder has discussed her relationship. Khloé spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Thompson and their daughter True. Some fans were surprised the star missed the holiday with the Kar-Jenners. It's no secret that the family has not always been a fan of Thompson's. In a recent episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian was furious that Thompson blocked her on Instagram. "It just means when I see him, I'm going to spit on him," Kim said in the episode. "Whatever, I'll save it all for him. I won't stress you out."

However, these episodes were filmed a while ago, and things are apparently more peaceful between the family. On Twitter, Khloé wrote that spending the holiday in Ohio was nothing out of the ordinary. She explained:

"Y’all are reaching now. I've spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not."

Thompson lives in Cleveland for a large-portion of the year to play in the NBA, and his schedule didn't allow for him to make the trip to Kardashian-Jenner home in California.

It's entirely clear where the couple's relationship stands now, but Khloé and Thompson seem to be on better terms. In fact, the reality star seems to be happy with her sisters and her guy. And if she's in a place where she can joke about her little sister booing Thompson, then it's clear the whole family has come a long way these past few months.