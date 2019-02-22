Fans' efforts to make Khloé Kardashian the next Bachelorette star might be one step closer to reality. On Friday, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted that he's been in touch with Kris Jenner about the possibility. So it looks like Khloé Kardashian on The Bachelorette might not be as far-fetched an idea as it sounds.

After Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's breakup was confirmed this week, fans were quick to tweet about wanting the Good American co-founder to appear on the ABC series. Fleiss fueled the discussion on Thursday by tweeting, "Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner." And now, it looks like Fleiss really has spoken with the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch about the possibility.

Of course, the decision would ultimately be Kardashian's, and she hasn't addressed the possibility of going on the reality dating series yet. But anything could happen at this point. And it's safe to guess that if one of the Kardashian-Jenner family members went on a Bachelor TV show, it would be the highest-rated season so far. (Then again, if contestants knew Kardashian was going to be the next bachelorette, it might be pretty difficult to find men who were really "there for the right reasons.")

And while plenty of fans seem totally on board with Kardashian handing out roses on The Bachelorette, not everyone is thrilled with the idea. Some people jumped into the replies on Fleiss' Friday tweet to share their dissatisfaction with the fact that he'd been in touch with Jenner. "Please noooo," one fan tweeted in response to Fleiss.

Based on Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison's tweets on Friday, though, it sounds like the whole Kardashian discussion is still a joke, for the most part. Harrison tweeted about Game of Thrones' Khaleesi joining The Bachelorette, and it doesn't seem like a coincidence that the joke followed the Kardashian tweets.

As some fans have pointed out, the idea for a separate celebrity Bachelor franchise isn't a bad one. Keeping things restricted to celebrities only could help weed out some of the people who might go on the show just to be able to say they'd met a Kardashian. Plus, the fans who apparently don't want to see any of the Kardashian-Jenners on the show wouldn't have to, if it was a separate series.

Of course, creating an entirely new show, and getting enough celebrities to sign up for it, wouldn't exactly be easy. But it seems like it would bring in a lot of viewers — people love to see what their favorite stars are up to.

It's possible that Fleiss' tweet on Friday was all in jest, and that he and Kris Jenner aren't actually discussing the possibility of Khloé Kardashian being the next Bachelorette. But until ABC announces who will star in the show's next season, fans will probably keep offering suggestions about who they'd like to see on the series. And that list includes both Bachelor Nation members and newly single reality stars, apparently.