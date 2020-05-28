The Kardashian-Jenners are dealing with some drama following Scott Disick's 37th birthday gathering on May 26. But, despite the criticism they're facing, Khloé Kardashian is defending Scott's birthday party. And she's saying that it was just a small gathering with several members of her family, which is allowed in California.

Earlier this week Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all posted photos and videos from Scott's intimate party. On one of her Instagram stories, Khloé also wrote, "Stay safe! Stay smart! Reminder to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance." However, some people disagreed with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and called Khloé out for not following social distancing rules. One person wrote on a Kardashian fan account on Instagram, "I find it funny that Khloe just posted about social distancing but they are all in a party for Scott's bday."

In typical Khloé fashion, she responded by defending herself and her family. "They are all cousins. So we know how they have been quarantined and there's less then [sic] 10 people with us," she wrote. "It's literally what the governor states is perfectly ok to do in the state of CA."

According to BuzzFeed, there were reportedly "at least 11 people at the party." And, as implemented back in March by the governor of California, gatherings between multiple people from different households are strongly advised against, and it is encouraged that, should gatherings occur, everyone should wear face masks while maintaining a distance of six feet. Per the guidelines, if there is "no urgent need" to be with family and friends, people should stay home.

This isn't the first time the KarJars have come under fire during quarantine. In April, Kylie was criticized for having her friend Stassie Karanikolaou over and not following social distancing rules amid California's statewide stay-at-home order. Kylie didn't issue a response, but previously referred to Stassie has her "quarantine friend."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.