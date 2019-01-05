Khloé Kardashian is enjoying being a mother to daughter True, but she's not in any rush to add to her family. The reality star responded to a fan on Twitter on Saturday who asked if she wants to have more children, and Khloé admitted that she's open to having another baby, but says only "time will tell" whether or not her family continues to grow.

According to People, the reality star and Good American founder revealed she's having a great time being a mother to True — who was born in April — but isn't sure if or when her family with Tristan Thompson will expand. "Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her!" Khloé wrote on Twitter.

"I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me," she explained.

Khloé has often spoken about how much she's loved being a mother to her 8-month-old daughter, frequently gushing about True on social media. In October, she shared a sweet photo of the infant, smiling at the camera, alongside an emotional caption about how much being a mother has meant to her. "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life," Khloé wrote. "You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."

Despite admitting that she was still debating about having more kids, Khloé has said in the past that she's interested in having a large family. Back in July, Khloé jokingly told big sister Kim that she and Kourtney were "making me think about" having more children.

"So I don’t get what’s happening here – after three kids is there a secret rule that moms get hotter? You and Kourt are really making me think about the three kid rule," Khloé commented underneath a photo that Kim posted of herself rocking a low-cut, all white ensemble on Instagram. (Kourtney is mother to Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4; Kim also has three children, 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 11-month-old Chicago, and is reportedly expecting her fourth child via surrogate.)

And in Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé revealed that that she and her NBA star boyfriend had been discussing the possibility of having a big family. "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," she said in a confessional. "He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that's, uh, lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there."

Khloé's boyrfiend, Thompson, admitted that "I’ve got a couple more left in me," when discussing the possibility of having more kids on UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’ podcast back in May. “I’m going to keep going." (Thompson is also a father to two-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.)

In the meantime, it seems as if Khloé is simply enjoying every single moment of being a mother. On Jan. 1, Khloé gushed about her daughter on Instagram, in a post recounting the ups and downs of her year, writing that True is "and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!!"

"There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!" she continued. "Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!"

Whether or not Khloé does decide to have more children, it's clear that motherhood is an adventure that she's savoring — and we're grateful that she's sharing all kinds of adorable photos of baby True along the way.