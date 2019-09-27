As every Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan knows, Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq have such a strong friendship. So, of course, Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Malika Haqq's pregnancy was filled with joy. And the reality star was so thrilled about her BFF's news that she didn't limit her excitement to just one post on social media — she shared several.

In case you missed the original announcement, Haqq revealed she's expecting her first child in an interview with People published on Friday, Sept. 27, as well as on Instagram by posing with a Clearblue pregnancy test. Soon after, Kardashian commented on Haqq's Instagram post, "Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly."

The reality star followed up that comment by sharing a photobooth style snap with Haqq on her own account, where she used even more exclamation points and wrote, "My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!!" And just in case that still wasn't enough, the Revenge Body star also took to her Instagram Story to celebrate with not one, but two separate posts about her best friend's bundle of joy.

In her aforementioned People interview, Haqq opened up about her pregnancy journey thus far. “I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!” she told the magazine. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

While she preferred not to share the identity of her baby's father, Haqq did say her baby is due sometime in March 2020. Additionally, Haqq does know the sex of her child, but she's keeping that to herself for now too.

Haqq, who has a twin sister named Khadijah, also revealed she briefly thought she was having twins after an early ultrasound appointment detected two heartbeats. But alas, a doctor confirmed she's expecting one baby, and the confusion was caused because the pulse was heard in both the fetus and the umbilical cord. “I would love to have twins, just not my first pregnancy,” she told People. “It would’ve been cute, but it was also nice to find out that the first one out is just a single.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Haqq mentioned she has many role models in life, like Kardashian, who have showed her firsthand how to be a great mother. Haqq has definitely been by Kardashian's side throughout the ups and downs of the reality star's parenting journey. For instance, Haqq flew to Cleveland when Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018. It was a particularly supportive move, considering the cheating accusations surrounding Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had only just emerged. And in the time since, Haqq has served as another auntie to baby True, even joining in on family vacations with the tot and her mom.

Kardashian and Haqq's friendship goes all the way back to the late '90s. So, it's no surprise that the KUWTK star had a little Instagram celebration to honor her BFF's happy news. And given their close bond, there's no doubt that Kardashian will be there for her friend as she starts her own motherhood journey.