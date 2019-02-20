They've been there for each other through highs and lows, in good times and in bad. They've seen countless boyfriends come and go; they've weathered deaths, scandals, and the birth of baby True. Sure, they fight every now and then — but in the end, they always make up. That's why Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq's friendship timeline is oh-so-very admirable. No matter what happens, it seems as if these two will always be ride or die.

Khloé and Malika first crossed paths more than two decades ago, according to Khloé's blog (via Cosmopolitan). Two decades! Twenty years! How many people in your life have you known that long (aside from family, of course)? At the time, they were both teenagers, and they've pretty much been inseparable ever since.

As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians can undoubtedly attest to, the pair has been through a *lot* together over the years. Most recently, Malika proved that she'll forever have Khloé's back in the wake of Tristan Thompson's second alleged cheating scandal. After several outlets reported that Thompson was spotted getting a little too close with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, both Us Weekly and E! News confirmed that he and Khloé had split. (Bustle reached out to reps for Thompson, Woods, and Khloé, but did not hear back.) While the rumors of infidelity have yet to be confirmed by any of the parties involved, Malika made her feelings about the situation perfectly clear: She's Team Khloé all the way.

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a friend who's willing to go to bat like them for that — much less a friend that has been by their side for almost 20 years. No matter what ends up happening from here on out, though, Khloé and Malika's friendship timeline will only keep growing.

1999-ish: They Meet At Age 15 When Malika Dates Khloé's Friend malika on Instagram Both Malika and her twin sister, Khadijah, have known Khloé for almost 20 years. In a post on her blog, Kardashian explained how they all first met: "Malika was dating one of my male best friends. He would always keep us apart because I am sure he knew we would just hit it off. One day we met and we did. Malika and Khadijah have been my best friends ever since."

2012: Malika Quits Her Job As Khloé's Assistant khloekardashian on Instagram Over the next decade, Khloé and Malika would become thick as thieves. Malika even worked as Khloé's personal assistant for a while, but decided to quit that gig in 2012. There weren't any hard feelings about their professional split. At the time, Malika — who had previously been pursuing acting and modeling — told Juicy magazine that the reason she stopped working for her friend was because, "My main focus is to get back into features."

2015: Khloé Comforts Malika In The Wake Of Her Ex's Death khloekardashian on Instagram In 2015, Malika's ex-boyfriend was reportedly murdered in a drive-by shooting. The tragedy unfolded in an episode of Dash Dolls, which showed Malika attempting to cope with the sad news. After Khloé phoned her friend to make sure she was OK, she earnestly told her, "It's hurtful and sad and sometimes you'll cry and you have to keep going."

April 2018: Malika Supports Khloé During The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal & The Birth Of Their Daughter khloekardashian on Instagram Shortly before Khloé was due to give birth, rumors surfaced that Tristan Thompson — her boyfriend and the father of her child — had been unfaithful. While neither of the stars publicly acknowledged the accusations at the time, both Thompson and Malika reportedly joined Khloé in the delivery room, alongside sisters Kim and Kourtney, as well as their mom, Kris. After Khloé and Thompson welcomed baby True into the world, Malika posted a short and sweet message to her BFF on Instagram. "Right by your side," she captioned a stunning black and white photo of Khloé. "Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece," followed by the heart-eyes emoji.

August 2018: Khloé Defends Malika Against An Instagram Troll In August 2018, Malika posted a photo on Instagram that — for some strange reason — provoked one commenter to relay a few harsh words. "My security. My Man. My boi Kev," Malika captioned the shot of her with the trio. After someone wrote, "GIRL BYE!!!!! If it wasn't for Khloé you would be a nobody... wait who are you agin," Khloé was quick to come to her friend's defense. "We are all entitled to our own opinions," Khloé replied "And yes, love, you may have yours. But no need to be cruel when life is negative enough," she continued. "But if it wasn't for Malika then who knows where I would be emotionally. She's been my BFF since we were children. Loyalty and love means more to me than anything else ever could. Fame is fleeting. Malika is not."

December 2018: They Collaborate On A Makeup Collection khloekardashian on Instagram At the end of last year, Khloé and Malika announced that they'd collaborated on a new collection of cosmetics, appropriately named Becca BFFs. Shortly before the launch of the line in January 2019, the ladies told Bustle that working together this time around was pretty much smooth sailing. "I think with Malika and I, we're not people that come from a place of ego," Khloé explained. "We know our strengths and our weaknesses — who is stronger at what — and that's a blessing of a real friendship ... And I think having so many years under our belt, it was so seamless because we're just not competitive."

February 2019: Malika Has Khloé's Back When Tristan Is Accused Of Cheating Again khloekardashian on Instagram In February 2019, rumors that Thompson had been unfaithful to Khloé surfaced yet again — this time, with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. Malika was a tad more vocal in expressing her thoughts about the alleged infidelity — which has yet to be confirmed — this time around, but it no doubt came from a place of love for her friend. Hollywood Unlocked/Instagram (screenshot)