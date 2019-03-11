Everyone knows that Khloé Kardashian is the BFF you want in your corner, whether you're having a bad day or just need a bestie to go partying with. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that Khloé Kardashian threw Malika and Khadijah Haqq a birthday party in Las Vegas, as E! News noted. Based on all of the snaps from the event, it really was one for the ages.

According to E! News, Kardashian brought her twin besties, who turned 36 on March 10, to Las Vegas via private jet to celebrate over their birthday weekend. A source even told the publication, "All of the women are in a very celebratory mood." Considering that the bash came complete with lavish means of travel and equally lavish-looking goodies, who wouldn't be super down to party?

E! News reported that Kardashian wrote a sweet message on her Instagram Story to celebrate her besties' birthday, writing:

"Happy birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah !! You ladies are so beyond special!! I thank God for our friendship daily! I hope you are blessed with every beautiful birthday to be better than the one before!! I love you both madly! We are going to have FUN tonight!"

How exactly did the famous ladies celebrate? The publication went on to note that, in addition to staying in a luxurious hotel room, Kardashian, the Haqq sisters, and their pals did a little gambling, dined at Hakkasan, and danced the night away at Hakkasan's nightclub. Honestly, it sounds like the most perfect birthday party ever. Given how amazing the party was, I think I can safely say that the ultimate bestie award definitely goes to the party planner herself, Kardashian.

In addition to sipping champagne, the birthday girls had some fancy treats to munch on. Some of the goodies Kardashian got her friends included customized donut displays and the most gorgeous cake ever, which was decked out with macarons. If these treats don't give you a serious case of FOMO (along with everything else from the bash, naturally), I don't know what would.

Kardashian and the Haqq twins also posed for a selfie together during the celebration, proving that they're truly one of the most fabulous crews out there. And in case it wasn't already clear that the trio is always down to support one another for any and all major occasions, and have a good time in the process, this recent birthday trip comes shortly after yet another girls getaway that they've been on together.

On Feb. 21, shortly after claims spread that Tristan Thompson had reportedly cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods and that the couple subsequently split, the Revenge Body star took a much-needed vacay with Kim Kardashian and Malika to get away from any of the drama. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back.) Basically, these besties are always there for one another, whether it's to help celebrate a happy occasion or to help get their BFF's mind off of a stressful situation.

Given how far back Kardashian's friendship with the Haqq sisters goes, it's no surprise to see that she went all-out for their recent birthday celebration. It just proves, once again, that the "triplets" will always be there for each other, with champagne and donut displays on hand, no matter what.