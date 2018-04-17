Despite previous reports, TMZ reported Tuesday Khloé Kardashian hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in a few days. According to sources, Kardashian is angry at Thompson for reportedly cheating on her and also embarrassing her. (Bustle previously reached out to representatives for Kardashian and Thompson about the cheating rumors, but did not receive a response.) TMZ also reports their relationship is "hanging by a thread" and there is a "chill in the air".

Kardashian's Instagram announcing True Thompson's arrival Monday made it seem like they remain a family unit, but that is far from the truth... at least according to TMZ. Next to a photo of pink balloons, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Based on her word choice, it sure sounds like she and Thompson are on the same page — at least when it comes to their child. But, if you ask TMZ, Kardashian is simply "putting on a brave face" for her baby girl. If that is the case, it would make sense, because what's most important right now is True. There's no doubt that Kardashian would put her child first over everything else.

Right now, TMZ reports Kardashian is still staying in Cleveland with the NBA star, but not for much longer. The reported plan is for the 33-year-old reality star to head back with True to Los Angeles as soon as she's medically cleared to do so.

Apparently, they also haven't had much alone time, because Kris Jenner has reportedly been by her daughter's side since True's birth and Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all flew to Ohio Monday to support their sister, after Kardashian reportedly had an "emotional breakdown", according to TMZ.

On the other hand, on April 12, People reported Kardashian has forgiven Thompson, which seemed more in line with the Instagram she posted. But TMZ says the Revenge Body star and the rest of her family remain on bad terms with the professional basketball player. Speaking of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Rob Kardashian is reportedly "raging" at Thompson and all of her sisters are "livid", per TMZ.

On Monday, People also reported Kim and Kanye West are mad at Thompson. A source said, "They both feel Khloé has gone through so much and that she deserves being happy. They can’t believe that Tristan has been going behind everyone’s back. They find his behavior disgusting."

A "Kardashian family source" told People about the Strong Looks Better Naked author and the Cleveland Cavaliers athlete: "She’s basically already forgiven him. She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about 'cheating' and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on."

Well, according to TMZ, that's not the case. And if TMZ's report is right and Kardashian hasn't spoken to Thompson in several days, who can blame her? She's allowed to be angry and for as long as she wants. She's been through so much recently, if the way she needs to deal is by not talking to Thompson, then so be it.

This should be an extremely blissful time for the first-time mom. Sadly, it's been tarnished with headlines about the man she trusted most allegedly cheating. Kardashian doesn't deserve that. Regardless of whether the reports that she isn't talking to Thompson are true or the ones that say she's forgiven him are, one thing's for sure: She and True have their family supporting and helping them through this stressful time.