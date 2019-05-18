Girls just wanna have sun. Khloé Kardashian and daughter True's vacation photos from Turks and Caicos are pictures of absolute perfection. Even so, the mom to the 13 month old issued a disclaimer to her more than 93.4 million followers in a May 18 Instagram Story post: "There is going to be an overload of vacation photos over the next few days from our girls trip. So I'll apologize now 😜"

The same day, she shared a beach pic with her baby girl and BFF Malika Haqq, with all three planted in the sand while serene blue waters and a clear sky provided a gorgeous backdrop. "Girls Trip," Khloé captioned the shot. And while Khloé's big sis Kourtney Kardashian hasn't yet made an appearance in any of her photos, she responded to a fan comment under the IG shot, writing, "My sister Kourtney, wanted to go on a girls trip so I figured True is a girl too lol" (Indeed, Kourtney posted her own Turks and Caicos beach pics on her Instagram account, so she's definitely part of the fun.)

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star began documenting the family vacation on May 17, beginning with an IG Story picture of True staring intently out of a plane window, followed by another precious photo of the tot standing at a computer, "helping at customs," as Khloé wrote.

On her main IG page, Khloé posted the words "Paradise Found" to accompany another snapshot of her and True sitting at the edge of the water while her little one splashed around in the waves. If you're wondering why Khloé was wearing workout pants in this one, well, she also took to her IG Story to explain.

"After my morning workout, I took True for a walk on the beach," she wrote in a text block. "Baby True is a water baby, She wanted to go in so badly so I decided to get into the ocean with my Good American workout clothes on. I couldn't say no to her sweet face."

Because fans clearly just couldn't get enough of the cuteness overload, Khloé also shared a photo of her perfectly coordinated daughter — with a giant grin on her face — wearing a pinstriped bathing suit, accessorized with a matching turban and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Just prior to embarking on the trip, Khloé addressed the importance of co-parenting True with her ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson, during an appearance on Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser. (The full podcast interview airs on Monday, May 20.)

"True is like one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening, but to me she does know," Khloé said in a clip from the chat that was obtained by TMZ. "She feels energy and I'm a big believer in that. So, I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too Bohemian to some people."

In fact, Thompson was even at True's birthday party recently to celebrate his little girl turning 1. As Khloé further explained on Wasser's podcast:

"Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, talking. We don't remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo and I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it."

Whether at home or on the beach, Khloé's commitment to helping True live her best life certainly can't be denied.