True Thompson's first birthday is making her mom very emotional. On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian tweeted about True turning 1 this Friday, April 12, and revealed exactly how the milestone is making her feel. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has no shame in admitting that not only does she need time to slow down, but she will also be that parent who cries whenever True is old enough to start school.

It really is hard to believe that True is going to be a year old already. It only seems like yesterday that Khloé gave birth to her. And now that an entire year has passed, the reality star is expressing exactly how True's special day is affecting her. Khloé tweeted,

"Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I’m sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment bring me the tissue."

Like the Revenge Body host said, she of course can't wait to celebrate True and is grateful to have her baby girl in her life. That said, it's totally understandable why Khloé feels this way, and many other parents can probably relate. Time really does go by way too fast and sometimes it would be nice to add more hours to the days.

Many fans reached out to Khloé about her tweet, including one person who wrote, "Omg if you need tissue now you will be an absolute mess at her kindergarten graduation." To that, the 34-year-old replied, "Graduation?! I’ll be a mess day one of preschool lol I can’t think about this."

In response to another user who tweeted, "time is going to fly by so fast that she’ll be 20 and moving in her own home before you realize it." As you can probably imagine, that made Khloé even more overwhelmed. She responded, "Don’t even say such a thing lol. Im moving where she’s moving."

Another one of her follower's reached out and tried to make the Strong Looks Better Naked author feel better by writing, "I promise it gets better!!" Khloé answered, "Please! I pray. Since when did I become such a mush?"

This isn't the first time Khloé has admitted time is going by way too fast. In November 2018, she posted an Instagram of True and her cousin, Penelope Disick. Of course, the photo was adorable, but her caption said it all. She wrote,

"My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little. I love being an Auntie and a Mommy."

True really has transformed Khloé's life greatly and has made even the most difficult of times better.

Khloé may be struggling with time, but she also understands how lucky she is. In response to another person on Twitter who posted, "Totally normal! My baby will be 16 and I think I blinked because pre k was last week hugs to you," Khloé wrote, "It’s so crazy how fast time goes. I guess that’s why we have to make every moment count while we can."

Isn't that the truth? Life is certainly way too short. As emotional as True turning 1 may make Khloé feel, she recognizes that life is all about celebrating her daughter and the time they get to spend together.