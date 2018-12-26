This holiday season was a big one for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as it was the first Christmas for babies True, Stormi, and Chicago. And based on Khloé Kardashian's photos of True's first Christmas, it looks like the baby had a great time alongside her mom at Kim Kardashian's Christmas Eve party. All of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies, as well as their children, were there. And it was definitely a memorable way to introduce the little ones to the holiday spirit.

Kim and Kylie Jenner had shared photos of Khloé and True at the event, but on Wednesday, Khloé decided to post some pictures of her own. She and True wore matching Monica Ivena outfits, including sparkly, embroidered white tops and elaborate tutu-style skirts. The Kardashians released a family Christmas card featuring all the moms and babies, but if Khloé sent her own card featuring her and True, these pictures would have been perfect for it.

The mom and daughter were all smiles going into the party, and it looks like True couldn't get enough of Kim's fake snow, too. It may have been an imported version of a winter wonderland — California isn't that cold, after all — but it was certainly a picture-perfect one.

Khloé wrote in one of her Instagram captions that this year's annual Christmas Eve party "was hands down my favorite" of all of the family's celebrations. "True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable," she wrote of her daughter.

Khloé also shared a few photos of Kourtney holding True, as well as one of her, True, Kanye West, and someone dressed as The Grinch. There's also a video of her and True in the archway of lights leading into Kim's party. (If it's not clear from Khloé's photos, Kim really went all out for the Christmas Eve festivities — the party even featured a performance by John Legend.)

Khloé spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with her partner, Tristan Thompson, and with True. So it looks like the Good American co-founder was excited to spend Christmas back in California with True, along with the other Kardashian-Jenner family members.

The day before the Christmas Eve party, Khloé also shared messages of support for her family members on Twitter. "My siblings are the dopest, purest souls!! So proud of them for their growth!," she tweeted on Dec. 23. It looks like she's more than happy to spread the holiday love this season.

Khloé also took the time to praise Kourtney for her co-parenting skills. Kourtney, Scott Disick, their kids, and Sofia Richie all went on vacation together recently, though they were back in time for Kim's Christmas Eve party. In response to a fan's tweet about the vacation, Khloé wrote, "Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!"

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been through plenty of drama this year. But they've also seen the family grow, with all of the babies' arrivals into the world. And based on Khloé's photos, it looks like she did everything in her power to make sure her daughter's first Christmas season was unforgettable. Whatever else happens, it's clear that family comes first for her and her loved ones.