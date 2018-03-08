When it comes to motherhood, one famed momager is an expert. After having six kids, she should know a thing or two, so Kris Jenner's motherhood advice for Kylie Jenner is worth noting — even if it also makes you worry about the passage of time and just how quickly it's all moving. Just four weeks after 20-year-old Kylie welcomed her baby, Stormi, with Travis Scott, Kris took a moment to explain why Kylie is really taking to being a mom and how she thinks she should prepare herself for what's to come.

"Just enjoy every moment, because it goes by so fast, just so fast. In a blink of an eye, [Stormi's] already a month old," Kris tells reporters at the grand opening of Nassif MD & Associates in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Although Kylie's already been scrutinized for having a baby at such a young age, that age actually has a lot to do with why Kris can relate to her and what she's going through so much.

"And when you’re young — I had my kids really young. I was 22 years old when I got — it’s overwhelming when you’re that young, so things go by so fast and moments slip by," she adds, in reference to Kylie. "So enjoy it, because all of a sudden, they’re 30." (And she should know — her first-born daughter Kourtney is almost 39.)

And it seems that Kylie is very much taking her mom's advice, because according to Kris, she's really embracing her new role as a mom.

Kris says Kylie and Travis are "great" as parents and Kylie is really enjoying the process of having her baby girl at home. "She loves it... the baby’s happy and healthy, and everybody’s good at home," the momager says. Friends and family like Kim Kardashian have said that Kylie was "made to be a mom," and now that she is one, Kris says Kylie is really fulfilling one of her lifelong dreams.

"I think she was just born to have kids. I felt like I was the same way," Kris says. "I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have... When you know, you know."

Although Kylie and Travis have been secretive with their relationship, Kris assures fans that they make a great team (even if she hasn't seen Travis "change a diaper" yet). "I’m never there at diaper time," Kris explains. "[But] he’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie." And it shows: after Kylie posted the first photo of Stormi's face captioned "my angel baby is 1 month old today," the proud dad posted another on Instagram captioned, "Our little rager !!!!"

Of course, despite her busy schedule, Kris is there for diaper duty whenever she's needed. "I am a major diaper changer," she says. "There’s always so many people over there trying to grab time with that baby. So she probably didn’t need her diaper changed."

After keeping her pregnancy under wraps for months, it's no wonder Kylie and her baby are receiving so much love and attention from those around them — and from the fans who were kept in the dark for months. But this kind of chaos is nothing new for the Kardashian-Jenner crew. That's why they're lucky to have Kris as the proud matriarch holding the family together and guiding them the best way she can.

Although Kris admitted that Kim Kardashian and Kylie welcoming new babies (Chicago and Stormi, respectively) so close together was "overwhelming" to ET in February, she remains so proud. "I love every second of it. It's such a blessing," she said at the time.

It's pretty clear that Kris takes her own advice about soaking in every minute with her kids and grandkids, and if Kylie does the same, she'll surely enjoy motherhood even more.