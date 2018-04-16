The name of the newest member of the Kardashian family has been revealed, and brace yourself, because Khloé Kardashian announced on Instagram that her daughter's name is True Thompson. The Kardashian-Jenners sure do pick out fantastic names. But is Khloé's baby named after anyone? Well, lucky us, Kris Jenner has tweeted some interesting details about the baby's special moniker name.

On Thursday, April 12, TMZ reported that Khloé and Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter into the world. This is their first child together, and Thompson's second. The site also reported that Thompson was in the delivery room with Khloé, Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, despite the cheating rumors that surfaced earlier that week. On Tuesday, April 10, multiple videos and reports hit the internet regarding Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé. First, there was the Daily Mail's video that claimed to be of Thompson kissing another woman the previous weekend. There was TMZ's video of what seemed to be Thompson getting way too cozy with two women at a hookah bar back in October. There was TMZ's video of the entrance to the hotel where Thompson was apparently staying last weekend. And there was The Shade Room's batch of paparazzi pics. (Bustle reached out to Thompson's agent and Khloé's reps about these videos and reports, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Due to the aforementioned cheating rumors, the name gave some fans pause, but as it turns out, it is a family name. Shortly after Khloé shared her baby's moniker, noted Kardashian-Jenner expert Mariah Smith tweeted a relevant piece of information: Kris's grandfather was named True. And just a handful of minutes later, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner brood hopped on Twitter and confirmed the connection. Kris tweeted,

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family"

As Kris pointed out, Khloé's first baby shares a name with her great-great-grandfather and her great-grandfather. And here fans thought that they might have to wait until Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes back before they found out the story behind the name. Kris is so good to us.

And as for what the name "True" means? You guessed it: the opposite of false. According to Names.org, the name True means "real, genuine." It really is a lovely name, and a fairly unique one at that. According to BabyCenter.com, the name True is the 4,159th most popular name for girls in 2018, and the 3,934th for boys. Given how famous the Kardashian-Jenner family is, and given how influential some of the Kardashian-Jenner baby names have been, this name could see a serious surge in popularity over the next few years.

Four days after she gave birth, Khloé announced her child's name with a photo of a pink balloon-filled room. She wrote in the caption,

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!

Aw. The cuteness is real, people.

Before giving birth, Khloé did drop some breadcrumbs here and there regarding what she was going to name her baby. On a January episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she told host Ellen DeGeneres that she had not settled a girl's name, but she figured it would most likely begin with a K or a T. And in March, she tweeted that she still had not picked the name out, but seemed to be leaning toward a name that started with the letter T. And what do you know? The name True starts with the letter T.

All of the kongratulations to Khloé during what must be an incredibly emotional time.