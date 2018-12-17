The Kardashian/Jenner family is known for sharing their lives with the public. However, no one bares their heart quite like Khloé Kardashian. Fans have really seen her go through a lot, and she's always made an effort to keep it real. On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian shared messages about following her heart on Instagram Story. She didn't outright defend herself, but the inspirational words may shed light on why she made some of the most major decisions in her life.

On her IG Story, Khloé posted a quote that read, "Do what you feel in your heart to be right. You will be criticized anyway." Ain't that the truth? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has so many fans invested in her life, which means even her biggest supporters have sometimes criticized her personal decisions.

No one knows exactly what she was alluding to, since it really could be a lot of things: She's a new mom, she's navigating her romantic relationship with Tristan Thompson, and there always seems to be some sort of Kardashian/Jenner family drama happening. But the big elephant in the room may be Khloé's ongoing relationship with Thompson.

After the cheating allegations emerged in April, there were plenty of people who wanted Khloé to end their relationship. (Thompson has not publicly addressed the situation; Bustle previously reached out for comment, but did not hear back.) However, it appears they are very much together and working on their relationship. Even if people aren't thrilled about it, they're ultimately doing what they want and making their own decision.

That quote wasn't the only one the Good American founder shared this weekend. She also posted, "In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you."

There's no denying that Khloé has been through a lot this past year. And even people who claim to "just want the best" for her need to realize that all of the tough times have helped her become the person fans know and love, which seems to be what she's acknowledging with that particular quote.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

That same day, Khloé shared a third post. This one said, "Let all that you do be done in LOVE." Sure, there are plenty of outsiders who just don't understand Khloé's decisions. There are others who just flat-out disagree. However, no one can deny that she makes her choices from a genuine and loving place.

The reality star has defended her decisions plenty of times in the past. Back in November when she was questioned for having Tristan in the delivery room when she gave birth to True, she clapped back, writing, "I made it very clear that I was still disgusted by his actions but I wasn’t going to let ANYTHING ruin this moment I’ve been waiting for my ENTIRE life."

She also emphasized her desire to think about the big picture, instead of acting based on temporary emotions.

And her inspirational IG Story spree didn't end there. She shared a fourth quote on the same day:

"Sunday. A day to refuel your soul and be grateful for your blessings. Take a deep breath and relax. Enjoy your family, your friends, and a cup of coffee."

Even with all of the public speculation about her personal life, Khloé really does have a lot to be grateful for. She's a mom now, she's close with her family, and she's killing it in business.

It's easy for some people to judge or joke about Khloé's choices, but it really takes a strong person to be forgiving and open to working things out. Life can get tough, but if more people followed Khloé's lead, listened to their hearts, and supported others who do the same, the world would probably be a much more positive place.