When times get tough, it's best to surround yourself with people who are going to uplift you. For example, Khloé Kardashian posted a new photo with her sisters — Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — on Instagram on Thursday. She captioned the image with a simple red heart emoji. Not only does the picture showcase their close-knit bond as best friends and family, but it shines a light on exactly how they're helping Khloé keep up her spirits during the ordeal she's currently facing.

To catch you up, on Feb. 19, Us Weekly and E! News confirmed Khloé and Tristan Thompson had split. That same day, TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked claimed that Thompson had reportedly cheated on Khloé with Jordyn Woods, who happens to be Kylie Jenner's best friend. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment, but did not hear back.)

At this time, Khloé and Thompson haven't officially confirmed their breakup themselves. The cheating claims involving the professional basketball player and Woods haven't been confirmed either. That said, on Feb. 19, E! News reported that Thompson dismissed the cheating rumor in a now-deleted tweet that read, "FAKE NEWS."

Based on Khloé's most recent picture with her sisters, it sure seems like she's doing whatever she can to avoid having the drama completely consume her. What better way to block out negativity than by hanging with your sisters and being silly? Actually, Kourtney posted the same photo as Khloé on Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned it, "Forever." Their sisterly love will certainly stand the test of time.

Khloé's been selective in the photos she's been posting on Instagram ever since the cheating rumors first made headlines. So far, the pictures she's chosen to share have featured only family — and understandably so. On Tuesday, the Revenge Body host posted two cute new pictures of her baby girl, True, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope.

Prior to that on the same day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted other pictures with her sisters from the same get-together where they took the above image. There's no denying they had a memorable time that involved fierce poses and unforgettable outfits.

Even though Khloé hasn't directly commented on the situation with Thompson, she thanked her fans on Twitter on Feb. 26 for their support and kind words. She tweeted,

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

Furthermore, Khloé's shared many posts on her Instagram Story relating to her split from Thompson. On Feb. 21, she shared several heartbreaking quotes, including one that read, "the worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to." Another read, "Somebody needs to hear this...That betrayal was your blessing!!!"

Khloé's certainly been through a lot over the past year, including in April 2018 when Thompson first made headlines for reportedly cheating in October 2017 while Khloé was pregnant with True. Following those reports, Khloé and Thompson seemed to reconcile, and now they're going their separate ways. (Kardashian previously referenced Thompson's reported cheating on Twitter, but he has never done so publicly.)

Family is exactly what she needs now more than ever. It's nice to know Khloé's sisters have her back and will always be there to make her smile, especially during the difficult times.