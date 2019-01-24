Camping has never looked so cute. You really need to see Khloé Kardashian's photo of True camping. Well, OK, True really wasn't camping, but she did sweetly pose in front of an airstream camper taking the outdoor activity to a whole new level of cuteness. Who knew camping could be so adorable?

Khloé captioned the photo, "Let’s go camping Baby True." Here's hoping one day they really do go camping and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares footage of their adventures on social media. There's a good chance Khloé and True's version of camping would lean more towards glamping, but, hey, either way it'd make one great family outing.

In addition to True's camper photo, Khloé also recently shared photos and videos on her Instagram Story of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins attending a baby class. Yes, it was the most adorable and fashionable baby class ever thanks to True, Chicago (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter), Stormi (Kylie Jenner's baby girl with Travis Scott), and Dream (Rob Kardashian's daughter with Blac Chyna).

They all sat around, in their very stylish outfits, singing and dancing to music. They also learned Spanish during the class.

Based on Khloé's pictures and videos she shared, the babies looked like they were having a blast. At one point, True had the biggest smile on her face capable of melting anyone's heart.

You can check out a few screenshots below:

Baby Class 2019!

How is True already nine months? It only seems like yesterday that she was just born. Khloé feels the same way. In November 2018, she captioned a photo of True and Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter, "My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little. I love being an Auntie and a Mommy."

"The Triplets" Have Arrived

It's really so sweet how well True, Stormi, and Chicago get along. Seeing as they were all born in the same year and very close to one another, their bond only makes sense. Plus, it's important to Khloé, Kim, and Kylie for their children to be close.

After giving birth to True in Cleveland last April, Khloé couldn't wait to move back home for her daughter's sake. In July, she wrote in a post on her app (via Entertainment Tonight), "I'm most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!"

Mommy & Daughter Having A Blast

Not only does Khloé feel blessed to be True's' mom, but it has to be a great feeling to be able to attend baby class with her. There's probably nothing better than being able to watch your child grow up and to also help them transform along the way.

This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenner cousins have all gotten together, of course. In October 2018, Khloé threw a "cousin cupcake party" for True's half-birthday. Here is the photographic evidence:

The Instagram included Stormi, True, Chicago, Dream, and Saint, Kim and Kanye's son. The cousins are beyond sweet and it's clear their parents think so, too. Moments like the above is what life is all about.

Maybe if Khloé and True ever go camping (*fingers crossed*), the cousins will also join them? Let's hope so, because the outing would certainly be the "Cutest Cousin Camping Trip" ever.