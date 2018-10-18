True Thompson's future is so bright she's gotta wear shades. Khloé Kardashian recently shared a cute photo of True that is sure to bring some major sunshine into your day. On Oct. 17, Khloé posted the pic of True wearing a pair of round Gucci sunglasses that, in French, read, "L'aveugle par amour," which E! News reveals translates to "blind for love." Along with the photo, the 34-year-old reality star added the caption "I mean......" complete with a heart-eyed emoji and it's certainly easy to see why. The tot, who Khloé shares with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, recently turned 6-months-old and is beyond adorable in the oversized, designer shades.

The new mother has been extremely generous with sharing pics of her baby girl since welcoming her into the world back in April of this year. A few days ago, Khloé posted a snapshot of she and True on Instagram using an old school filter that came complete with date stamp. Just before that, the Good American Jeans entrepreneur shared a picture of the newest heirs to Kardashian/Jenner empire celebrating True's first half-birthday on Friday, October 12 with a "cousin cupcake party."

The "birthday girl" was joined by Kylie Jenner's 8-month-old daughter Stormi, Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old, Dream, and Kim Kardashian's youngest two children, 2-year-old Saint and 9-month-old, Chicago as they hung out on a blanket together in Khloé's backyard. "Cousin Cupcake Party!!!" Khloé captioned the snap, before teasing a potential name for a spinoff featuring the famous fam's next generation, "Keeping Up With The Kousins."

On October 9, Khloé gushed about the joy of welcoming True this past spring. Along with a photo of the beautiful baby girl, she shared:

"I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE"

The entire family appears to be totally enamored with little True, who currently holds the title of being the youngest of the KarJenner's adorable offspring. Auntie Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share a pic of True donning an orange pumpkin costume that was topped off by a cute little hat, according to People. Kim also recently shared a photo of baby True spending some quality time with her 5-year-old cousin, North West.

Khloé also shared some snaps from the day which were taken during an outing at a pumpkin patch earlier this month. In her post, Khloé shared, “I couldn’t resist!!! My little pumpkin!!!! One of many costumes to come.” She later went on Twitter to add,

“I can’t help but dress my baby True up!! It’s our first Halloween together! More costumes to come lol God thank YOU! She’s just perfect to me."

Khloé seemingly couldn't be any happier despite having to deal with rumors of Thompson's alleged infidelity since baby True's birth this past spring. That drama aside, True's personality shines so brightly in all of her pics it's plain to see just how much joy she's brought to her mother and the rest of the members of the Kardashian clan.