While Kylie Jenner may have wanted to keep her pregnancy journey private, her older sister is taking the opposite approach. She loves sharing the joy of her pregnancy with the world so much so that Khloé Kardashian frequently answers pregnancy questions from fans on Twitter. Though she may have some 26 million followers on the social media platform, she was still willing to take some time on Thursday evening to respond to adoring fans by actually offering insight on what she thinks about her growing baby bump, hints as to the names she's considering, and how her famously close-knit family is helping her get ready for the birth.

When a fan asked Kardashian what baby item the expecting mom bought first, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star didn't respond with a specific crib model or a picture of an adorable onesie, but instead with a cute anecdote. She mentioned that her first shopping trip was with her mom, Kris Jenner, and explained that the experience was more important that the item:

My mom is the absolute sweetest! She took me to my very first baby store and she showed me some of the things that I should get. So I don’t remember what specifically was my first item. But having that experience with my mom was priceless.

It should come as no surprise that Jenner would know how to go baby shopping. When the baby girl is born (due in either late March or early April) she will be the third child born in 2018 to a Jenner-Kardashian sister, but she is far from the first grandchild for the family's matriarch. The mother of six currently has eight grand-babies to dote over: oldest daughter Kourtney has three, Kim has three, Rob has one, and Kylie has one. She probably knows exactly what every new parent needs to care for their young, and the best brands to buy, and even some shockingly affordable baby registry items.

In addition to talking about items to buy, Kardashian got real with fans about her feelings about her pregnancy. She frequently tells her followers about how blessed she feels about the new addition to her family and keeps them up to date. When one person asked her how her daughter is doing she responded, "She is good! I cannot wait to meet her!"

Though she admitted to another fan that while she's always been excited she also had fears going into the experience. She wrote:

Like many moms-to-be Kardashian is keeping her baby name choices to herself, but she's willing to offer a big hint on the direction she's going with the name. While she and her sisters all have "K" names, she's looking to maybe pay homage to her daughter's father, Tristan Thompson, with her name choice. A fan asked, "Are you going to follow the Kardashian tradition all the names with a K?" Kardashian responded, "I think im going with a T," something that she had mentioned, but not quite as definitively, before.

While Kardashian is willing to occasionally give a short answer to a fan who shoots a friendly question her way on Twitter, she is even more in depth with her answers on her app. Recently her paid subscribers even got to hear her answer to how sex is different while pregnant.

Still, if you're not willing to pay for a subscription, there's still plenty on content out there for Kardashian's fans on social media. And it seems likely that she'll be just as forthcoming after her new bundle of joy arrives.