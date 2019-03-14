Khloe Kardashian's 'True' Necklace Could Pay Off Your Student Loans But It's Still Very Sweet

Regardless of how you feel about the Kardashian family, the love they have for their kids is hard to deny. The moms are all about showing their affection for both their kids and the other members of the second generation Kar-Jenners, and Khloe Kardashian's True necklace is yet another way the mom shows her love for her daughter.

On March 14, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to show off a gorgeous diamond chain necklace with her daughter True's name on it. The piece of jewelry is certainly a sight to behold with its diamond encrusted name plate and matching (and thick) diamond chain. The thing could probably pay off your student loans or buy you a house, and it could definitely buy you a car. Regardless of how obscene the price of a such a piece probably is, it's still hard to deny that the piece is a super sweet gesture from Kardashian.

True, whose last name is Thompson like her father basketball player Tristan, will be celebrating her first birthday in just under a month, and that could be the reason Kardashian is rocking the necklace. Of course, given the unfortunately public nature of Kardashian and Thompson's currently rocky relationship, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could be wearing the necklace as a reminder that their daughter is still the most important thing in their lives. She's even said as much on her Twitter account.

While Kardashian is showing off the student loan meets mortgage payment of a necklace up close for the first time on her Instagram, it's actually not the only time she's worn it. The piece appears to have either been a gift from someone or a gift to herself for Valentine's Day this year.

Kardashian posted herself wearing the necklace on the romantic holiday and captioned the photo, "True, Sweet Valentine." Honestly, do you even need a valentine if you've got a kid as cute as True (and a diamond encrusted necklace)?

Turns out that Kardashian's True necklace isn't her only piece of jewelry dedicated to her daughter. The youngest Kardashian sister has showcased True-inspired pieces on her social media in the past.

Back in July 2018, Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq gifted her a gorgeous diamond ring that read True. Kardashian showed the ring off on her Instagram stories and tagged Haqq in the post.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian isn't alone in wearing her daughter's name proudly. Many other members of the family do the same thing. After Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, was born, she could be seen wearing a necklace that read Baby Mama along with another piece that simply had the initial S on it. Then, there's Kim Kardashian's Saint choker.

Sure, the Kardashian and Jenner family's jewelry for their kids could probably pay off your student loans or buy your dream car or even be a really nice down payment on a house. That doesn't make the gestures any less adorable. From Khloe Kardashian's True necklace to Kylie Jenner's baby mama one, the women of this family love showing off their affection for their kiddos — as long as its done with diamonds and gold.