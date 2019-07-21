The Kardashian-West cousins are becoming BFFs. On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian shared a video of True bonding with Chicago and North on Instagram, and the post showed the three cousins spending quality time together during their grandmother MJ's 85th birthday party. On Khloé's Instagram Story, North, Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, shares a large purse full of toys with True and Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago. The three children all wore cute outfits for the event — North rocked a bright orange look and Chicago wore a red dress, while Khloé dressed True in a light-blue dress which matched the flowers and decor at the party.

The family bonding did not end there. In the video, North gave Chicago a barbie, which her sister quickly tried to run off with. The Revenge Body star also shared another quick video of True and Chicago, in which her own daughter can be spotted waving at the camera. Khloé also documented the rest of the family event on Instagram as well. It looked like the Kardashian family went all-out to celebrate the family matriarch — Khloé shared a picture of the elegant table setting, writing, "Celebrating MJ!! 85 years of perfection."

Later in the evening, Khloé shared sweet Polaroid of the family gathered together as well. The picture showed MJ posing with most of her grandchildren including Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner. Many of her great-grandchildren appeared in the photo as well, including Stormi Webster, Penelope and Reign Disick, and North.

Khloé has been making plenty of time for family these days, and the party on Saturday was not the only time True got to bond with her cousins recently. On July 8, she posted a picture of True with North and Penelope on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties #Cousins #FamilyOverEverything." In June, the reality star also shared a photo of True and Dream, who is her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, captioning the sweet photo, "BFF Cousins."

The Good American founder isn't the only KarJenner to post family pictures as of late. Kim has shared plenty of photos of North, Saint, and Chicago hanging out with their cousins as well. On June 27, Kim shared a birthday post for Khloé on Instagram, posting a photo of her sister posing with True, Dream, Chicago, and Saint.

She captioned the picture with a moving message, writing: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time!"

On June 3, Kim posted a photo of Stormi, True, and Chicago on Instagram as well, making a whole sentence out of their names by writing, "A True Chicago Stormi."

The KarJenner family has always been tight-knit, and it's clear that these sisters are all raising their kids to be equally good friends. Khloé's post on Saturday is just the latest adorable bonding moment the cousins have shared, and it's clear these three will be besties for life.