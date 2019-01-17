Sabrina Spellman’s got another Netflix holiday program in the works— er, the actor who plays the titular character in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, that is. As the streaming service revealed in a press release on Thursday, upcoming Netflix Christmas movie Let It Snow will star Kiernan Shipka of CAOS, Dora the Explorer's Isabela Moner, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse's Shameik Moore, and Dumplin actor Odeya Rush. Wow, what a terrific group of actors. Take all of our money, Netflix! (And by that I mean keep taking that monthly subscription payment. Please don't take all of our money.)

Oh, and this movie's magical ensemble is only getting warmed up. Let It Snow's fantastic roster also includes Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins from Blockers, Descendants franchise star Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson of Santa Clarita Diet, Anna Akana of Hello My Name is Doris, and the one and only Joan Cusack. Finding Dory writer Victoria Strouse is the latest screenwriter set to pen the screenplay, and director of TV drama Wanderlust will helm the feature. According to the press release, filming will begin “in early 2019.”

As Deadline reported in December of last year, Netflix is making a movie version of YA novel Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances. The book tells three interconnected stories that all take place when a massive snowstorm hits a small town the night before Christmas. Per Netflix’s press release:

“When a once-in-century snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, several high school seniors discover unexpected opportunities as well as complications that test their friendships, love lives, and aspirations for the future.”

The 2008 book, which is split up into three parts, was written by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances made the New York Times bestsellers list, which, considering the powerhouse trio of bestselling YA authors behind it, is not exactly the biggest of twists.

For the last several years, there has been a lot of talk about a movie based on the hit novel. Universal Pictures, which originally had the rights to the adaptation, planned to release the movie in 2016, and then pushed the release date to 2017. Those plans evidently melted away like a forgotten snowman on a spring day, but now, Netflix has the rights and the wheels are back in motion. The movie version of Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances is happening, Neflix will soon welcome another holiday flick to its library, and the movie’s cast has been unveiled.

Was Christmas moved to January? Because this cast announcement sure is a generous gift. It may feel a little early to get fired up for a new Netflix holiday offering (the last holiday season only ended a few weeks ago! the movie hasn’t even made made yet! some of us are still recovering from our Netflix Christmas movie marathon hangover!), but look at that incredible cast and try to remain chill. Oh, what's that? Staying chill is totally impossible? Go ahead and let the hype snow.