Both President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un are in Vietnam for their second in-person meeting — but neither of them came alone. Any leader coming to a meeting like this arrives with an entourage, but the question of who accompanies them looms even larger when the meeting involves a secretive nation like North Korea. So if you're wondering whether Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's younger sister, is in Hanoi with him, then you're not alone.

When Kim got off his personal train at the Dong Dang station at the Vietnamese border with China, The Washington Post reported that Kim Yo Jong was there as well. The Japanese network TBS-JNN also caught footage of Kim smoking at a train station in China in the dark, and Yo Jong was there holding an ashtray for her brother to use. While other North Korean officials were already waiting in Vietnam when Kim arrived after his long train ride across China, it appears as though his sister took the train trip with him.

While it's notoriously difficult to learn anything about the inner workings of the so-called Hermit Kingdom, it has become clear that Yo Jong is far from just someone who holds Kim's ashtrays.

She attended the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, as The Guardian wrote at the time, which put her right alongside Vice President Mike Pence and first daughter Ivanka Trump. According to The Washington Post, her trip to PyeongChang made her to first member of the North Korean ruling dynasty to cross over into South Korea. Like the other members of her family, though, information on her is notoriously difficult to come by.

Yo Jong is about 30, give or take a year, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. This information only became public knowledge when the Treasury put her on a sanctions list in January of 2017. At that time, the Treasure listed her as the Vice Director of the Workers' Party of Korea Propaganda and Agitation Department, which is a fairly high rank considering that the Workers' Party of Korea is essentially the country's governing body.

