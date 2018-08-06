Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian set the record straight about her youngest daughter's name. The mom of three released a video interview with her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd on the KKW app. Kardashian revealed the name she almost gave Chicago, and her potential plan to add a middle name for her baby girl. The video is the latest in the FACTS series, where Kardashian reads and responds to the latest headlines about herself.

Kim K and Steph Shep discussed a few things during their sit-down, but one major point was the mystery surrounding whether or not Chicago has a middle name. In July, Kardashian posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, "Chi Noel," leading fans to believe the baby's middle name matched her mom's.

In the video, Kardashian read the headline "Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago's Secret Middle Name." The news came as a surprise to Shepherd, who asked the reality star for the truth. Kardashian explained,

"I'm going to add one. I haven't really been into middle names but it's like I really wanted a name that was short. A one syllable name. Noel is my middle name and it's not a one syllable name but it's short. Like Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn't flow, so I call her Chi."

Kim Kardashian West on YouTube

Apparently, Kardashian loved the idea of using her middle name, but Kanye West wasn't into it. Still, she's campaigning for Noel to be put in as her baby's middle name, which is the story behind the Instagram. "I love the name Noel. Kanye does not. So I unofficially Instagram-ed Chi Noel and I was like I'm doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel." So, while Chicago doesn't have a middle name just yet, it's possible her parents will add one if they come to a decision on "Noel."

According to Kardashian, choosing a name for her third baby was the most difficult yet. The parents settled on Chicago, but it'll be up to their daughter if she wants to keep her nickname. "She can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi," she said. "But like she's so girly. When she first came out I was like what do we name her? It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name."

It's not the first time Kardashian has opened up about the difficult choice. In April, the reality star discussed the other potential names during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "We were going to name her Jo, because of my grandmother, Mary Jo. We were going to go with Grace," Kardashian told the host. "And then it was Chicago, we ended up with Chicago."

She also said the name just felt right, and was a way to honor West's upbringing. "That was a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family is from," Kardashian said. The rapper reportedly wanted his mother's name, Donda West, but the couple agreed it might be too much pressure. "He really wanted his mother's name, and I love that name too," she said. "I just wasn't sure if it was too much to live up to. I just felt like Chicago was cool and different."

In the interview on her app, Kardashian emphasized again how the name Chicago just felt right:

"All the other names we had for her, we were going to name her Rei and spell it R-e-i for Kanye's dad Rei and she doesn't look like a Rei. We were going to call her Jo for Mary Jo and have it be Jo West. She doesn't look like a Jo."

Shepherd agreed, and said the baby was so "teeny and pretty," and Kardashian said the name suits her well.

Kardashian also mentioned that while she was worried about the surrogacy process, her connection with Chicago is so strong, no matter what her name. She said, "She's literally my twin, it's crazy. I think because I was so nervous having a surrogate I would lose that connection. I swear I was like God is going to be like here is your twin so you feel so connected. Yeah, it's crazy how that works."

The Kardashian-Wests will have to come to an agreement about the name Noel, but in the meantime, they're just enjoying having a new member of the family.