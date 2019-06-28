Kim Kardashian Gave Khloe An Eggplant Purse & Yes, It Was For That Reason

In case you didn't see all of the Kardashian and Jenner family members' posts, Khloe Kardashian just had her birthday. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters turned 35, and like all Kar-Jenner birthdays had a killer party. However, Kim Kardashian gave Khloe an eggplant purse that may have just stolen the show from the rest of the bash.

According to People, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account the night of her sister's 35 birthday party to showcase the gift she got the birthday girl. While some families may get something cheap but funny as a joke, Kim went all out for Khloe's silly birthday present with a sparkling eggplant purse by Judith Leiber. Yes, she did recognize the joke inherent in the bag, and yes, she did it on purpose.

In the video, Kim is holding up the bright purple eggplant bag explaining that it's her sister's gift. She says, "Okay, guys, so for Khloe's birthday, I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant, and I just thought it was really fitting for her." Then, in the next video, Kardashian owns up to the joke when she explains, "She's definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday." Plus, in the background, Scott Disick's voice can be heard commenting, "She really needs an eggplant."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

According to luxury vintage resale site What Goes Around Comes Around, the Judith Leiber bag is worth a cool $4,500. Talk about a gag gift, right (pun fully intended)? If you happen to have nearly $5,000 laying around some where, then hey, you and Kardashian can be twinsies with your sparkly eggplants.

Of course, fans of the family will understand the joke. Khloe Kardashian's status as a single woman isn't exactly a secret at this point. In the two-part finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired its first episode on Sunday, June 23, fans saw the turmoil of Khloe's breakup with former boyfriend and father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, play out on screen. The result was brutal, but clearly, both Khloe and her sister Kim have a good sense of humor about Khloe's status as a single woman now.

While big sister Kim's present may have been one of the funniest of the night, it was far from the only gift that Khloe received. On her Instagram stories, the new 35-year-old showcased a massive amount of flowers and presents that had been sent her way for the occasion including a letter K that was covered in white flowers and looked likely as tall as Khloe herself.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, her other sisters got her some major gifts as well. While Kardashian didn't show them all off on her Instagram, she did give fans a peek at Kylie Jenner's gift to her. The youngest member of the entire clan set up a "Khlo Gym" photo shoot at Kardashian's party that was all pink and perfect for the workout-loving Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Between Kardashian's new eggplant purse, her myriad of flowers, and her very own gym photo shoot set-up, it's not hard to see that her birthday was a major one.