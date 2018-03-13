Kim Kardashian Got Super Honest About How Her Third Child Ended Up Being A Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian's third baby, Chicago, is already two months old, but now, we're finding out more about the process that allowed her to come into the world. In a new interview with Elle, Kardashian revealed how she chose the embryo that was implanted in her surrogate and ultimately became her youngest daughter. She's never talked about this part of her experience, so it's interesting to find out the way she and Kanye West chose to approach it.

First things first: Kardashian got specific in explaining exactly what her surrogate's role in all of this was, clarifying that her surrogate was a gestational carrier, since her embryo was made up from both Kardashian and West's DNA.

And thanks to her first appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this month, we now know that the woman who carried Kardashian and West's baby is named Lorena. Kardashian added in her Elle interview that she knew she could trust her right from the first meeting. And although they had the opportunity to choose whether they would have a boy or a girl, the baby's sex wasn't important to her. Instead, Kardashian said she just wanted to use the healthiest embryo they had.

Kardashian told Elle:

“It’s a really tricky thing. What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

It makes sense that Kardashian has chosen not to talk about how she chose an embryo until now; as soon as she made her decision to use a surrogate, she was shamed for it, despite the fact that it was medically necessary if she wanted to have another childre because she suffers from placenta accreta, which makes pregnancy and childbirth dangerous for her. Implanting an embryo does allow people to decide their baby's sex (like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have said they did with their babies), but Kardashian and West decided to just go with whichever embryo seemed the healthiest out of the ones they had.

She also admitted that it was difficult to give up control since she wasn't carrying this baby herself, and she did have a few requests, like Chicago being born in the same hospital where North and Saint were born and using the same doctor that Kardashian had used with her previous pregnancies, which Lorena was "totally comfortable" with. She also wanted her to keep a healthy diet — “which is just how she eats, so it was a good match for us," as Kardashian explained — but at the same time understood that treats like doughnuts and ice cream are necessary.

Overall, though, it sounds like it was a very positive experience for Kardashian. She said:

“I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

She also opened up about the possibility of having more kids, and it sounds like Kardashian is torn. She told Elle that "my heart and my home feel really full right now, in the best way," but she would think about having only one more, because she wants to have enough time to devote to her entire family. Can't blame her for that — she's also kind of busy running her own empire, and there are only so many hours in a day.

"My time is spread really thin," she said, which might be an understatement considering how busy she seems to be already. "And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

Regardless of how many kids she ends up having, seeing Kardashian's family grow on social media and KUWTK has been so much fun for fans so far. A lot had to happen to make it possible for baby Chicago to come into this world, but this mom clearly feels like it was all worth it.