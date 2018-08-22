Well, the Kardashian-West family might be expanding, according to new reports. On Aug. 21, Us Weekly reported Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning on another baby. This news comes only seven months after the couple welcomed their third child, Chicago West via gestational carrier. Bustle reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

According to Us Weekly, multiple sources have confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and The Life Of Pablo rapper have one embryo left and will use it to have a fourth baby. A source also claimed the sex of the embryo is male. "[They] have one last embryo left," the insider said. A different source said Kardashian and West are reportedly planning on having the embryo implanted "soon." Of course, it's worth keeping in mind the couple hasn't publicly confirmed anything yet.

As ELLE's April cover star, Kardashian discussed possibly having more children at some point in the future. In addition to their youngest Chicago, she and West are already parents to North, 5, and Saint, 2. After being asked if she wants more kids, the reality star said, "I dunno." She then added, "My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way."

In the same interview, Kardashian also admitted she wouldn't have more than four children. She said, "I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

On Jan. 24, only nine days after Chicago came into the world, People reported Kardashian wanted more children. A source said, "Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby." The source also claimed, "Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!"

Us Weekly also reported (via The Daily Mail) that Kardashian had already asked her gestational carrier if she wanted to carry another baby for she and West. However, she retweeted The Daily Mail's tweet and replied, "fake news."

In a March 2017 KUWTK episode, Kardashian underwent surgery to repair her uterus to see if she could have another child on her own. The surgery wasn't successful and her doctor told her she couldn't carry another child. This led to Kardashian deciding on the gestational carrier route. She also had risky pregnancies with both North and Saint, and has been open about her struggles with placenta accreta.

In September 2017, Kardashian first revealed she was having a third child with help from a gestational carrier. As hard as it was to have someone else carry her child, Kardashian has admitted she hated being pregnant. As she also told ELLE,

"I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

If Kardashian and West decide to have another child, they will most likely confirm the exciting news when they're absolutely ready to.