It's a love story for the ages. Well, for the modern, reality TV-obsessed age, at least. During a recent "73 Questions" video for Vogue, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West revealed how they knew they were meant to be. For one of them, it was kind of love at first sight. For the other, it was more like, love at first fashion show.

Before they became a world-renowned power couple, the ultra-famous duo actually started out as friends. Kardashian and West first met back in 2004, when Kardashian — who was married to her first husband, Damon Thomas, at the time — was working as an assistant to Brandy.

They remained friends for the next several years, but it seems like West may have developed a crush on Kardashian pretty early on. When asked by Vogue how he knew that his now-wife was "the one," the rapper replied, "I saw her in a paparazzi pic with Paris Hilton."

Kardashian and Hilton have pretty much been friends since they were born, but their relationship became highly publicized around the same time Kardashian and West were introduced. It's unclear if West had seen photos of her before that moment, but by 2008, he had developed a full-blown crush.

Vogue on YouTube

As for Kardashian, she told Vogue that she knew West was the one, "When I went to his Paris fashion show." When was that, exactly? Well, rumors first began to circulate that the pair had been dating on the down-low in early 2012. In March of that year, Kardashian was photographed sitting front row for the rapper's ready-to-wear fashion show in — yep — Paris, and things pretty much took off from there.

In addition to revealing when she knew they were meant to be, Kardashian also shared a few more details about her relationship with West. When Vogue asked what she loves the most about her husband, the star replied, "I love that he's always himself." Can't argue with that.

Next, Kardashian was asked what West's biggest pet peeve about her is. "That I can be bratty sometimes." Fair enough. But wait — there's more!

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"What's one thing Kanye has taught you?" the outlet implored. "Kanye has taught me major confidence," she said. As for what she's taught him? "I am proud to say that I've taught him — I've given him good financial advice on saving," Kardashian told Vogue. "You give me some advice, but I don't listen to it," West chimed in, proving his wife's previous point that, no matter what, he's always himself.

The whole video gives fans a sweet, rare glimpse into the life and home of one of the world's most famous couples. There's a ton of cute moments with their three kids, too, which kind of makes them seem like a totally normal family. In watching them all interact, it's easy to forget that they're decidedly *not* normal. Well, not like the rest of us at least. Still, there's clearly a lot of love there — and probably even more so when the cameras aren't around.