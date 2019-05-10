The Wests are now officially a family of six. As announced on Twitter on Friday, May 10, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth baby has arrived. The couple's second son joins older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago in the growing Kardashian-West crew. The news comes a day after Kourtney Kardashian revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Kardashian's surrogate had gone into labor on Thursday.

To break the big news, Kardashian posted a simple tweet:

"He’s here and he’s perfect!"

She also shared, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

While other details (including a name) haven't been revealed yet, it's likely she'll share more soon. It's an exciting time for the famous family, as Kardashian and West's new baby is Kris Jenner's 10th grandchild, adding to the ever-growing next generation of Kardashian-Jenner kids. And while there were rumors on Monday, May 6 that the baby was here already, Kim K quickly shut those down.

As previously reported, Kardashian and West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate. The pair previously went the same route to welcome their daughter, Chicago, into the world. It was announced by Us Weekly back in January that Kimye was set to have another baby, and at the time, the publication reported, via a source, that the reality star has "always wanted four kids."

Kardashian went on to confirm the news during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 14. When host Andy Cohen asked the reality star if she and her husband were "working on another child," she replied with a straightforward, "We are." She also confirmed all of the previous reports about the sex of the child, revealing that they were expecting a baby boy.

As for why she chose to confirm the news on WWHL, she explained that she actually let the news slip at the Kardashians' annual Christmas Eve party, so she had to reveal the news publicly. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Just like they did with the newest member of the family, Kardashian and West sought the help of a surrogate to welcome their daughter, Chicago, in January 2018. Unlike before, the famous duo did not seek the help of the same surrogate this time around. According to People, they were aided by a different gestational carrier for a specific reason.

“Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too,” a source told the publication, “They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring.”

“After Chicago was born, Kim was very open about how much she loved that they used a gestational carrier,” the source also detailed, “But Kim was surprised how happy she was with everything. She loved the whole process and will always be very grateful to the carrier.” Given her positive feelings about the process before, it's no surprise that Kardashian and West went that route again to welcome their baby boy.

Luckily, the couple was able to seek the help of a surrogate yet again, and the Kardashian-West crew is now a happy family of six.