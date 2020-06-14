As officials in California are easing COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions, Kim Kardashian talked about celebrating Scott Disick's birthday while in quarantine.On Saturday, June 13, Kim posted a photo with her former brother-in-law and her sisters on Instagram, revealing that it was the first time the family had gathered in several months.

On Instagram, Kim noted that the birthday party was the first time the family had celebrated anything in-person since the COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions began, writing, "We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group)." The reality star admitted to being uneasy about the celebration and the end of the shelter-in-place order, writing, "It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?"

Kim also shared several photos, showing that the mini-celebration was attended by her son Saint, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Cici Bussey. Much like many families across the United States, the Kardashian-Jenners have been self-quarantining in their respective homes due to social-distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kardashian-Jenners are well known for their birthday parties, and even though the pandemic has prevented most in-person gatherings, the family has found new ways to make these celebrations special. In April, Khloé and Tristan Thompson threw a party for their daughter True, who turned 2 on April 12, as per People. True's birthday had a dual Trolls and Sesame Street theme, and due to social distancing measures, Khloé reportedly took care of the decorations herself.

On Instagram, Khloé posted a photo of True with her pink birthday balloons, writing, "Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future." Even though the extended family couldn't attend the event, it's clear True's parents made the day as memorable as possible with Trolls balloons and plates, a big cake, and a miniature ice cream stand as a gift.

Meanwhile, the other Kardashian sisters have been spending plenty of family time as well. In April, Kim talked quarantine in an interview with Vogue, saying that the family was spending plenty of time in their theater room. She said: "The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor." The SKIMS founder also posted a photo with her kids for the magazine on Instagram.

It's going to take a long time for in-person events to return to normal, and it's clear that like so many families across the world, the Kardashian-Jenners are having some mixed feelings about the country reopening. While a traditional Kardashian birthday bash might be impossible for some time, Disick's party shows that the family is finding ways to celebrate with smaller, social-distancing compliant gatherings for now.

If you or someone you’ve been in close contact with appears to have shown or be showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, visit the NHS website in the UK to find out the next steps you should take or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.